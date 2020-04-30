Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Risking inflation

EDITOR: With the expansion of bailout programs as state and local officials up the ante with their own programs for rental payments, etc., paid for, of course, by federal funding, I have a growing concern that the demand for ventilators will be exceeded by the demand for currency printing presses.

In the 1970s, we had horrendous inflation because money supply wasn’t controlled. The prime interest rate at one point exceeded 21.5%, 30-year U.S. bonds were sold with a 15% coupon, and mortgage interest rates soared.

Given the extraordinary money supply growth to fund the spending, I, for one, am making no long-term fixed-income investments.

JIM HABERKORN

Santa Rosa

Help for seniors

EDITOR: The federal government’s proposals for funding small business, big business and payroll tax relief do nothing for people who are retired and need access to their IRA/401(k) funds to survive. The only funds for seniors are the stimulus checks, and that isn’t enough to help them in the current economic climate. No one seems to address our seniors’ needs now.

Given the decline in our economy and stock market, many seniors have to take more money out of their IRA/401(k) funds on a monthly basis to survive. Doing this sometimes entails an early withdrawal penalty as well as a tax effect. Since the stock market decline, many have lost significant value in their funds.

I propose a waiver of the federal and state tax effects on the withdrawal on IRA/401(k) funds, up to a limit. This could be a one-time withdrawal, such as $100,000 or less. Since the stock market has taken a large decline, this would allow more money in the hands of citizens to spend and survive in this hard time.

This is not just a plan for seniors but for all citizens who need to extract money from their retirement accounts just to survive.

We need help now and not later.

ROBERT TORRE

Santa Rosa

The ‘conspirators’

EDITOR: Our country feels the loss of the “deep state,” which talk radio host Alex Jones disparages as a group of “conspirators.” Donald Trump fired the “conspirators.” Whoops, it turns out that the “deep state” was the experts, the career civil servants, the ones we’d depend on for an informed, organized response to a crisis. Instead, we have Jared Kushner. So how is he doing?

Well, consider the tests. Trump said we’d have millions of them on the way. Until we didn’t — and we still don’t. Confusion abounds. And masks? We have millions of masks — or we did until our plutocrats learned they could make more money selling the masks to China, even as the virus leaked into our hospitals.

Thus, our plutocrats make big money while our nurses and doctors have to keep risking their lives. And who are the conspirators?

MICHAEL JACK O’BRIEN

Santa Rosa

Talent among us

EDITOR: It was with great sadness that I read the Life Tribute of the great dancer and choreographer Patti Miller, 98, of Sebastopol in your Saturday edition. Patti, as she liked to be called, was my choreographer in 1974’s “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” at Santa Rosa Junior College. I played Snoopy.