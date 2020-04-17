PD Editorial: Wear a mask to protect front-line workers

Sonoma County residents lined the streets to cheer for first responders during the wildfires of 2017 and 2019.

Now, while most of us are stuck inside our homes because of the coronavirus, firefighters and police officers are on the front lines again. So are doctors, nurses and medical technicians, and retail clerks, restaurant cooks, delivery drivers, mail carriers, water and wastewater technicians, and more.

They’re providing essential services — and exposing themselves to a greater risk of infection.

You may have noticed sneeze guards going up at cash registers and markings on the floor to keep people at a social distance of 6 feet. But there’s something the rest of us need to do to protect these essential workers: put on a mask when we venture out.

Until now, wearing a mask was optional. Indeed, public health officials initially discouraged the practice because of a shortage of N95 masks, face shields and other protective equipment needed by medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients.

Under a public health order taking effect Friday, masks are mandatory in Sonoma County for anyone entering an indoor facility other than their own home. Masks also must be worn outdoors when it isn’t possible to stay 6 feet away from other people.

This hasn’t changed: Steer clear of the masks used by health care workers. They’re still in short supply. Directions are easily found online to make a mask, or just wrap a bandana around your face like an Old West outlaw.

It may feel funny, even claustrophobic at first, but try to get used to it. Masks are likely to be required, or at least recommended, for a period of time after the stay-at-home order gets lifted.

Since a quarter or more of the people with the virus are asymptomatic, wearing a mask can help protect the people supplying us with food and keeping our water supply safe.

“These facial coverings are meant to protect the public from you,” Sonoma County Public Health Officer Sanduri Mase said. “You’re not protecting yourself from coronavirus. What you’re doing is ensuring that if you had coronavirus but you are asymptomatic, you’re not giving it to other people.”

For masks to be effective, everyone needs to wear one. So, please don’t be offended, but we’d rather not see your face until the coronavirus is under control.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.