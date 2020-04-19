Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

April 19, 2020, 12:15AM

Remembering FDR

EDITOR: Last Sunday, April 12, marked the 75th anniversary of the death of a truly great human being, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Now, at this time of worldwide strife and uncertainty, it is well to remember how FDR led us through those other turbulent years of the Great Depression and World War II by giving Americans unvarnished truths of what we faced and then developing ways in which our society, working together, could remain strong and survive.

Born into a wealthy family, but humbled by polio he lived with for much of his life, Roosevelt, with his remarkable wife, Eleanor, empathetically embraced the breadth of our citizenry in ways no president before him, save Abraham Lincoln, had been able to do.

It is a testament to his life that even in the worst of times we can remember the life and words of one who did not despair or retreat, but set a course and led.

PATRICK MURRAY

Santa Rosa

Domestic violence help

EDITOR: Thank you for your article regarding the effects of stay-at-home orders on incidents of domestic violence, both between partners and toward children (“Abuse concerns mount during outbreak,” April 11). In addition to the resources listed, there is another excellent program in Sonoma: Men Evolving Non-Violently (Sonoma County MEN).

Since the 1980s, MEN has provided support and training for men who recognize and regret their abusive behavior, men who have begun to realize how their behavior is harming those they love and depriving themselves of the love and connection they truly want.

Men hold the key to ending domestic violence, since it is primarily men who commit those destructive acts. Abuse takes many forms, and apart from physical altercations, verbal outbursts and controlling behaviors can be just as damaging.

MEN offers a 24/7 hotline as well as confidential weekly group sessions led by facilitators who have themselves gone through the program and now want to help others mend their relationships. To maintain our services during the COVID-19 restrictions, MEN is holding online groups at this time. To access our program, men should call 707-528-2636.

NICK STEWART

MEN facilitator, Sebastopol

Back to work

EDITOR: Two years after graduation, I was in Vietnam. More than 50,000 Americans were killed, and we lost, right or wrong, as we tried to stop the spread of communism.

Today we are trying to stop the spread of COVID-19. We can’t continue to try to stop this terrible virus by destroying our social and economic system. Government creates inflation, and we all must quit relying on government to finance the population by printing money while we try to stop the spread of this virus.

We can take precautionary measures to help protect ourselves, but we must get back to work immediately. Our way of life is not to hide and give up freedom because we are afraid. I certainly don’t want another 50,000 people to die, but if so, their lives will be lost defending our country, and they will die on their own soil trying.

KEVIN M. CONDON

Sonoma

It’s all about the vote

EDITOR: We weren’t prepared for this pandemic. The federal government is playing catch up in fighting this virus with an infrastructure and administration that has ignored science.

We must not make the same mistake of unpreparedness as we face the November election. The Republican members of Congress and the administration they represent follow a practice that is best described as “it’s not how you play the game that counts, but whether you win or lose.”

This means that it’s OK to fix an election in your favor, even when it means destroying democracy, an experiment that America’s Founding Fathers implemented to create a country in which all people have rights, including the right to fairly choose their leaders.

The world has many examples of countries where an individual leader is more powerful than the law of the land. The United States is an election away from becoming one of them.

Members of both parties in Congress and at the state and local levels must do everything they can to ensure that our next election will be legitimate and that all U.S. citizens are able to exercise their legal right vote in November. If this doesn’t occur, we can kiss democracy goodbye.

JEFFREY KAHN

Sebastopol

Trump’s distractions

EDITOR: Donald Trump facing reporter’s questions is like watching a young child melting down when denied something their parents refuse to buy them. It is time for the press corps to refuse to accept this behavior. When Trump lies, insults and refuses to speak to the issues and turns to one of his many distraction techniques of trying to insult, berate and embarrass reporters, it’s time for their peers to take a united stand against this unacceptable performance.

Some suggestions include everyone standing up and turning their backs to him, chanting shame, shame, shame, or maybe they should all wear referee whistles and loudly blow to signal a foul for rude, shameful acts of distraction.

It is time for Trump to put away childish things and act like an educated grown up.

BRUCE ROBB

Sebastopol

