The Last Word: This week’s top picks

April 18, 2020, 12:05AM

“I’m briefing alone tonight because the ratings have tanked.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“If he could read my mind, I would be so fired.”

KAY MARQUET, Santa Rosa

“Now that’s he’s left the room, I can tell it like it is.”

BARRY HACHMYER, Sebastopol

“The good news is, the coronavirus is curable. The bad new is, the president isn’t.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

“No, for the last time, I’m not Ross Perot.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“I’m here to squeeze in a true medical fact.”

TED CROWELL, Healdsburg

