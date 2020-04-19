Subscribe

Golis: Learning to make sense of what the future brings

PETE GOLIS
PETE GOLIS IS A COLUMNIST FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT.
April 19, 2020, 12:13AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Just now, we have all that we can handle — sheltering in place, keeping a safe distance, making sure health care workers have the protective gear they need to save lives (including their own), developing a testing regimen that identifies where and how the virus spreads.

In just a few weeks, containing the spread of COVID-19 has become the challenge of a lifetime.

The current regime demands sacrifice. The good news is, the early results show that sheltering in place and social distancing are reducing the number of people getting sick, which means they are reducing the number of people who may die from the infection.

In the months ahead, the advice of experts will guide the phased re-entry into some version of the life we used to lead, but we wonder: What will it be like on the other side? And what will be required to mitigate the worst outcomes?

Until there is a vaccine or herd immunity, Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week, no one should expect public life to be like what we used to call normal. He talked about recasting school calendars, measuring customers’ temperatures when they enter a store or restaurant, requiring restaurant employees to wear masks and gloves, and canceling concerts, sporting events and other public gatherings.

From Wine Country weddings to the Sonoma County Fair, local officials were talking last week about the possibility that hometown traditions may go missing this summer.

By its very nature, the learning process will be messy and uneven. We need look no further than the clumsy rollout of federal programs designed to help small businesses and the millions of Americans newly unemployed.

All over America, communities will be waiting to find out the responses from the federal and state governments.

But smart communities will resist the temptation to delay their own initiatives. It will be time for local leaders inside and outside government to agree on what a long-term response looks like.

For one example among many, consider the loss of retail sales. With the growth of online shopping, the retail landscape was already changing, and now comes a pandemic that has left many retail businesses reeling. The Commerce Department on Wednesday reported that March brought a record decline in retail sales nationwide.

How many stores will not survive? How will that change the physical landscape of our hometowns? What will these losses mean to California cities and counties already too dependent on revenue from sales taxes?

In Sonoma County, sales taxes earmarked for regional transit, public safety, transportation, parks and open space will likely produce less revenue than was projected in the days before a worldwide pandemic.

Sales tax revenue, it should be said, won’t be the only form of government revenue to plummet. At a time when government services will be critical, government’s financial capacity will be diminished. Already, state and local officials are bracing for the agonies associated with balancing next year’s budgets.

Anyone who wondered why California set aside a rainy-day fund, well, now you know.

As we’ve witnessed in efforts to confront other problems —- homelessness, for example — local agencies struggle to overcome rivalries that can be geographic, jurisdictional or personal (or all three). Offered the opportunity to start over, people might disagree about what a 21st century government should look like, but not many would propose the hodgepodge of overlapping jurisdictions — cities, counties, special districts — that now exists.

It is, however, the government we have. So public officials will be challenged to emerge from their silos and convene representatives of business, labor and community groups in ways that don’t become an exercise in bureaucracy and an excuse for inaction.

With millions of people out of work and government revenues slipping away, it will become essential to identify what we can afford and what we can’t afford — and then to get on with it. There will be no time for a laundry list of good ideas because there won’t be enough to money to pay for everything we would like to do.

In the short term, the most critical tasks will require support for public and private agencies that provide direct services to the people most in need. That means those folks who once scrambled to survive until the next paycheck and who now wonder when the next paycheck will be. In a county with its share of service industry and tourism jobs, people will need help, now and later.

Already faced with the challenges associated with catastrophic fires of 2017 and 2019, Sonoma County didn’t need this additional burden. But it is what it is. If nothing else, the experience from past disasters puts Sonoma County in a better position to respond to this one.

In recent years, it’s become fashionable to pretend that we don’t need government. Even with the things government gets wrong, this particular brand of demagoguery was never more than a distraction from a useful conversation about the proper role of government. No one has lately suggested we dispense with first responders or Social Security or experts in worldwide pandemics.

In a national emergency, government needs to step up its game, but the same can be said for people outside government. We need to get back to an old-fashioned idea, which is: Leadership begins when people’s interests go before selfish interests.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine