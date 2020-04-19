Golis: Learning to make sense of what the future brings

Just now, we have all that we can handle — sheltering in place, keeping a safe distance, making sure health care workers have the protective gear they need to save lives (including their own), developing a testing regimen that identifies where and how the virus spreads.

In just a few weeks, containing the spread of COVID-19 has become the challenge of a lifetime.

The current regime demands sacrifice. The good news is, the early results show that sheltering in place and social distancing are reducing the number of people getting sick, which means they are reducing the number of people who may die from the infection.

In the months ahead, the advice of experts will guide the phased re-entry into some version of the life we used to lead, but we wonder: What will it be like on the other side? And what will be required to mitigate the worst outcomes?

Until there is a vaccine or herd immunity, Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week, no one should expect public life to be like what we used to call normal. He talked about recasting school calendars, measuring customers’ temperatures when they enter a store or restaurant, requiring restaurant employees to wear masks and gloves, and canceling concerts, sporting events and other public gatherings.

From Wine Country weddings to the Sonoma County Fair, local officials were talking last week about the possibility that hometown traditions may go missing this summer.

By its very nature, the learning process will be messy and uneven. We need look no further than the clumsy rollout of federal programs designed to help small businesses and the millions of Americans newly unemployed.

All over America, communities will be waiting to find out the responses from the federal and state governments.

But smart communities will resist the temptation to delay their own initiatives. It will be time for local leaders inside and outside government to agree on what a long-term response looks like.

For one example among many, consider the loss of retail sales. With the growth of online shopping, the retail landscape was already changing, and now comes a pandemic that has left many retail businesses reeling. The Commerce Department on Wednesday reported that March brought a record decline in retail sales nationwide.

How many stores will not survive? How will that change the physical landscape of our hometowns? What will these losses mean to California cities and counties already too dependent on revenue from sales taxes?

In Sonoma County, sales taxes earmarked for regional transit, public safety, transportation, parks and open space will likely produce less revenue than was projected in the days before a worldwide pandemic.

Sales tax revenue, it should be said, won’t be the only form of government revenue to plummet. At a time when government services will be critical, government’s financial capacity will be diminished. Already, state and local officials are bracing for the agonies associated with balancing next year’s budgets.

Anyone who wondered why California set aside a rainy-day fund, well, now you know.

As we’ve witnessed in efforts to confront other problems —- homelessness, for example — local agencies struggle to overcome rivalries that can be geographic, jurisdictional or personal (or all three). Offered the opportunity to start over, people might disagree about what a 21st century government should look like, but not many would propose the hodgepodge of overlapping jurisdictions — cities, counties, special districts — that now exists.