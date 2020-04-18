PD Editorial: The U.S. Supreme Court finally will go live

Last week, COVID-19 accomplished what decades of good government advocates have failed to do. The pandemic convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to broadcast its hearings live.

The court announced that it will hear 10 cases in the first two weeks of May by teleconference. They include important cases involving President Donald Trump as well as a religious freedom case. The move is in response to public health guidance about social distancing practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Justices and attorneys arguing the cases will call into the hearings, and the audio stream will go out live to the media and the public.

It’s hard to overstate how groundbreaking this is. Transcripts come out fairly quickly after a Supreme Court hearing, and audio recordings typically within a week. But the court steadfastly has rejected live broadcasts for as long as the technology has been available.

The Supreme Court chamber seats about 250 people in the audience, and lines for a seat sometimes form hours before the building even opens. Those lucky few get to see the court live. Yet they are but a sliver of the American people whose lives might be profoundly affected by the court’s decisions.

Advocates for government transparency, including this newspaper, have urged the court to broadcast a live video feed of its proceedings, just like Congress and a lot of lower courts do. It would open the proceedings to the people and increase opportunity for civic awareness. The court has refused.

“I don’t know what institution has been improved by being televised. I know a lot that have been harmed by it,” Chief Justice John Roberts said a couple of years ago when asked about the issue by C-SPAN, which broadcasts Congress. “My judgment is that it has the potential of hurting the court.”

Roberts worries that attorneys and even justices would play to the audience instead of remaining laser focused on legal minutia and sophistry.

But now the court has little choice. It postponed many cases to the fall in hopes that social distancing will have eased up by then, but it needs to hear some cases. So the nine justices will get on the phone with the attorneys, and anyone can listen in.

The court has promised only an audio stream. Baby steps, we guess. Roberts and his team should step it up to video, though. There’s no good excuse not to.

Video at least would allow everyone to be sure that justices are paying attention to an arcane debate about copyright laws and domain names, which is another of the upcoming cases. Most people know the pain of a tedious conference call. Will Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg play solitaire? Will Justice Brett Kavanaugh sip a beer? And how would anyone know if the notoriously silent Justice Clarence Thomas is even on an audio-only line?

The court should think of this as a test run. If there isn’t rioting in the streets, rampant public misunderstanding or grandstanding on the conference call, let live streams become the new normal. Give people a chance to hear and see the nation’s top court at work.

