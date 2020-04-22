Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Earth Day at 50

EDITOR: Ten Years After. “I’d love to change the world.” That was the band, and that was the song, and that was 50 years ago. The time when Earth Day and Greenpeace started. This is also when zero population growth was at the forefront.

Scientist warned that we had exceeded the tipping point and balance of humans’ population of 4 billion to the Earth’s ability to comfortably coexist with our environment and resources. An effort was promoted to “flatten the curve.” Did we heed the warnings? Sound familiar?

We’ve reached 8 billion now. Can someone tell me why we now call it human activities? It was called overpopulation 50 years ago. Those who profess having a better world for their grandchildren and great-grandchildren seem to miss the irony in that statement. You can have a large population or a clean Earth and environment, but not both.

Everyone driving an electric car doesn’t reduce traffic congestion or stop urban sprawl. Our resources are limited, but like the proverbial frog in the pan of water, we simply become acclimated to all these changes.

Now, please step back 6 feet.

A.C. EICHSTAEDT

Santa Rosa

Ready to vote

EDITOR: In response to N.W. Jasper’s letter (“Help business now,” Monday), please know that so far there has been no opportunity in the House to vote on any legislation, though I have urged leadership to hold a vote as soon as possible.

I am working to ensure that there are no loopholes in this bill that prevent small businesses that need the aid most from getting it. I am also working to make sure there is funding for hospitals that badly need it to provide adequate care and to test patients.

There is no cronyism involved. In fact, that’s what we are negotiating to prevent.

MIKE THOMPSON

Congressman, 5th District

Vote with care on PG&E

EDITOR: I respect Noreen Evans’ years of service and believe she has good intentions (“PG&E settlement,” Letters, Friday). I am surprised, however, that she didn’t identify herself as an attorney representing fire victims. It is, perhaps, understandable that she would like a rapid settlement, but there is another side to the story.

The unanswered questions I have as a fire victim include how this plan will work. Stocks will be sold, but what will they be worth in the future?

There continue to be holes in how this will be executed. I’m unclear why or how we can vote on something that is so incomplete.

To clarify, there are smart attorneys on both sides. To presume the side that supports one is smarter than the other side is condescending. Each of us who has a vote must research carefully and come to our own conclusions. But there is no immediate hurry. The deadline to vote is May 15. Take your time, and do your homework.

Bankruptcy court isn’t set up for the victims. The focus, wrong or right, is on keeping the company solvent. That alone is a bit distasteful after viewing decades of safety violations, including actions that led to the deaths of innocent people.

I’m not sure how I will vote, but I will continue to research my options.