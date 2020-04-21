Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Irresponsible tweets

EDITOR: The president’s irresponsible “Liberate …” tweets are at odds with his administration’s guidelines, contrary to the consensus of expert medical opinion and apparently nothing more than his usual effort to provoke chaos for his own advantage (“Trump eggs on unrest,” Saturday).

I might begin to heed such ill-considered messaging when he stops requiring temperature and health checks on reporters at his daily briefings, halts COVID-19 testing for White House staff and visitors and begins wading into rowdy crowds of nondistancing supporters sans face masks, gloves and other protective gear.

BILL STONE

Santa Rosa

Misleading data

EDITOR: The statistics published on COVID-19 cases and deaths in our county are misleading. The number posted, as of Monday, 181, is only confirmed cases, which means nothing. Sonoma County has a population of 500,000 and only 4,500 have been tested. That is insubstantial data. We have absolutely no idea of the real numbers since less than 1% here have been tested.

And who decides which of us gets tested? People who have had all the symptoms and are extremely ill have been refused a test.

I am appalled that Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, isn’t forthcoming about how these numbers don’t reflect any real data. We deserve the truth about the inadequacies of our testing and reporting. We also deserve to know who makes the call on testing. Is it fair? Is it biased? We should demand real and useful information.

BARBARA IANNOLI

Sebastopol

Embrace Earth Day

EDITOR: How are you going to demonstrate your support for environmental protection? We are reminded about our responsibility to respect our planet’s growth, reduce greenhouse gas effects, increase air quality and recognize that everything humans do has lasting effects.

Our global industrialized cultures have created a warming planet where oceans are rising, extreme weather is becoming a trend, and our ecological networks are affecting all life.

Wake up, and become an Earth activist. Educate yourself, understand sustainability, know your carbon footprint, call your legislator, become a voice for Earth. Big ag, big business and big industry understand planetary health. However, they need our help to regenerate their mission to make climate change their highest priority.

You can impact this. Learn about renewable energy, deforestation and regenerative practices, and appreciate business leaders who are modeling these goals: Amy’s Kitchen, Costeaux Bakery, Sonoma Clean Power, Healdsburg Electric, the Sonoma County Office of Education and many of our school districts, the Climate Center, the Sunrise Movement, Citizens Climate Lobby and the cities of Windsor, Petaluma, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa.

Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. This is a dire time in our history. We still have hope, so let’s embrace this day to make climate change and good health your legacy.

WAYNE YAMAGISHI

Santa Rosa

Trump’s scapegoats

EDITOR: The Trump administration continues to blame everyone but themselves for the condition of the country and its response to the pandemic.

Now it is the World Health Organization. Withholding funds makes the U.S. look petty, while China is furthering contributions and taking on American prestige worldwide. Additionally, this administration is consistently being beaten up and its lunch money taken by the Chinese, as foreign allies are looking to China for aid and supplies in times of crisis.