Subscribe

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
April 21, 2020, 12:03AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Irresponsible tweets

EDITOR: The president’s irresponsible “Liberate …” tweets are at odds with his administration’s guidelines, contrary to the consensus of expert medical opinion and apparently nothing more than his usual effort to provoke chaos for his own advantage (“Trump eggs on unrest,” Saturday).

I might begin to heed such ill-considered messaging when he stops requiring temperature and health checks on reporters at his daily briefings, halts COVID-19 testing for White House staff and visitors and begins wading into rowdy crowds of nondistancing supporters sans face masks, gloves and other protective gear.

BILL STONE

Santa Rosa

Misleading data

EDITOR: The statistics published on COVID-19 cases and deaths in our county are misleading. The number posted, as of Monday, 181, is only confirmed cases, which means nothing. Sonoma County has a population of 500,000 and only 4,500 have been tested. That is insubstantial data. We have absolutely no idea of the real numbers since less than 1% here have been tested.

And who decides which of us gets tested? People who have had all the symptoms and are extremely ill have been refused a test.

I am appalled that Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, isn’t forthcoming about how these numbers don’t reflect any real data. We deserve the truth about the inadequacies of our testing and reporting. We also deserve to know who makes the call on testing. Is it fair? Is it biased? We should demand real and useful information.

BARBARA IANNOLI

Sebastopol

Embrace Earth Day

EDITOR: How are you going to demonstrate your support for environmental protection? We are reminded about our responsibility to respect our planet’s growth, reduce greenhouse gas effects, increase air quality and recognize that everything humans do has lasting effects.

Our global industrialized cultures have created a warming planet where oceans are rising, extreme weather is becoming a trend, and our ecological networks are affecting all life.

Wake up, and become an Earth activist. Educate yourself, understand sustainability, know your carbon footprint, call your legislator, become a voice for Earth. Big ag, big business and big industry understand planetary health. However, they need our help to regenerate their mission to make climate change their highest priority.

You can impact this. Learn about renewable energy, deforestation and regenerative practices, and appreciate business leaders who are modeling these goals: Amy’s Kitchen, Costeaux Bakery, Sonoma Clean Power, Healdsburg Electric, the Sonoma County Office of Education and many of our school districts, the Climate Center, the Sunrise Movement, Citizens Climate Lobby and the cities of Windsor, Petaluma, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa.

Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. This is a dire time in our history. We still have hope, so let’s embrace this day to make climate change and good health your legacy.

WAYNE YAMAGISHI

Santa Rosa

Trump’s scapegoats

EDITOR: The Trump administration continues to blame everyone but themselves for the condition of the country and its response to the pandemic.

Now it is the World Health Organization. Withholding funds makes the U.S. look petty, while China is furthering contributions and taking on American prestige worldwide. Additionally, this administration is consistently being beaten up and its lunch money taken by the Chinese, as foreign allies are looking to China for aid and supplies in times of crisis.

When COVID-19 goes the way of Ebola, SARS, etc., the world will look east for leadership, with the Chinese thanking this administration for its lack of vision and intelligence.

Not long ago, this administration praised the Chinese chairman for transparency and letting 250,000 travelers from the Wuhan area to come to the U.S. — after the WHO and the National Institutes of Health gave this administration warnings about the pandemic and its origin.

GARY SCIFORD

Santa Rosa

Saving crops

EDITOR: President Donald Trump needs to use the Defense Production Act or whatever power he has to keep food from being plowed under or otherwise lost. He can use the military for both procurement and distribution. And pay the farmers. He needs to get that food to food banks, school food programs and wherever else people are in need of food.

JULEE FULLENWIDER

Santa Rosa

Lost facial cues

EDITOR: Long before our forebears climbed down out of the trees, facial cues were a foundational part of communication among their families, tribes and troops.

For many people, the first thing they see is their mother’s smile. That smile, the astonished “O” of her mouth at his first steps, the frown of disappointment at a bad report card, the pursed lips of his first love, form the basis of the most important nonverbal communication system of our species.

Masks, however useful in curbing the spread of airborne nasties, block that communication and literally block who we are. Every bad guy knows he can best hide his identity by a well-placed bandana. Facial cues are so ingrained in our lives that they sparked the most important emoji of all time — the smiley face.

I’m all for limiting the spread of disease, but at what cost? Mass anxiety? Distrust? Missed love?

We need to find a better way.

TODD SMOOT

Sonoma

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine