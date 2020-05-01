Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Far from cured

EDITOR: Much has been made of the decline of the growth rate of the pandemic in the United States, but we’re far from done with this viral curse. As Winston Churchill once said: “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

I applaud Gov. Gavin Newsom for ordering the statewide shelter in place on March 19. In hindsight, that will be seen nationally as the key decision in breaking community transmission of this virus. He knew it would shatter the economy, but he did it anyway. The decline in the growth rate of positive tests since then matches Italy’s success in reducing its rate after their nationwide lockdown.

But lowering the growth rate is not a victorious end — it just means that we’ve almost fought the pandemic to a standstill. What we need to lower — eventually to zero — is the number of sick people. And still, every day in the U.S., roughly 20,000 more people test positive for this disease than recover from it. This is a fire that is still burning and still growing. So it must still be fought.

TOM BERTO

Santa Rosa

Personal choice

EDITOR: The vast majority of us believe that our elected officials, and those they appoint, have our best interest in mind during COVID-19. But I have to agree that it’s time to open up. I especially would like to thank Dean Davis ( “Creeping totalitarianism, Letters, April 24) and reiterate his last point, “In the face of this virus, let the government suggest guidelines and let the people determine how best to follow them.”

DEBBIE LeBOY

Rohnert Park

The ‘wartime president’

EDITOR: Donald Trump has declared himself to be a “wartime president” with respect to the pandemic crisis. Considering his patronizing, insulting and dismissive conduct toward several of our governors, his insults and antagonism toward many members of the media, his initial refusal to take the viral threat seriously, his ongoing refusal to assist the governors with equipment shortages and testing and, especially, his “temporary” defunding of the World Health Organization, all of which have contributed to wasted time and much of which could be linked to unnecessary illness and death, I have a simple question. Is he perhaps guilty of “war crimes” in the conduct of his self- appointed role?

JIM McGUIRE

Petaluma

Still locked out

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s amended park closure order has at least one glaring problem. The order allows for people to access parks from their houses only on foot or by bike (with an exception for the disabled). However, if you have small children, it often isn’t reasonably possible to access even nearby parks without driving. Toddlers, for example, require a lot of supplies and have to be pushed.

Many people don’t have bike equipment to tow little kids. And if you live in the hills, there are additional concerns (e.g. the safety of pushing strollers down steep hills, and the physical difficulty of biking up steep hills towing children).

Therefore, intentionally or not, the order as written excludes from its much-needed benefits hundreds or thousands of parents and kids around the county. This promptly needs to be fixed.