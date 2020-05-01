Subscribe

Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
May 1, 2020, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Far from cured

EDITOR: Much has been made of the decline of the growth rate of the pandemic in the United States, but we’re far from done with this viral curse. As Winston Churchill once said: “This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

I applaud Gov. Gavin Newsom for ordering the statewide shelter in place on March 19. In hindsight, that will be seen nationally as the key decision in breaking community transmission of this virus. He knew it would shatter the economy, but he did it anyway. The decline in the growth rate of positive tests since then matches Italy’s success in reducing its rate after their nationwide lockdown.

But lowering the growth rate is not a victorious end — it just means that we’ve almost fought the pandemic to a standstill. What we need to lower — eventually to zero — is the number of sick people. And still, every day in the U.S., roughly 20,000 more people test positive for this disease than recover from it. This is a fire that is still burning and still growing. So it must still be fought.

TOM BERTO

Santa Rosa

Personal choice

EDITOR: The vast majority of us believe that our elected officials, and those they appoint, have our best interest in mind during COVID-19. But I have to agree that it’s time to open up. I especially would like to thank Dean Davis ( “Creeping totalitarianism, Letters, April 24) and reiterate his last point, “In the face of this virus, let the government suggest guidelines and let the people determine how best to follow them.”

DEBBIE LeBOY

Rohnert Park

The ‘wartime president’

EDITOR: Donald Trump has declared himself to be a “wartime president” with respect to the pandemic crisis. Considering his patronizing, insulting and dismissive conduct toward several of our governors, his insults and antagonism toward many members of the media, his initial refusal to take the viral threat seriously, his ongoing refusal to assist the governors with equipment shortages and testing and, especially, his “temporary” defunding of the World Health Organization, all of which have contributed to wasted time and much of which could be linked to unnecessary illness and death, I have a simple question. Is he perhaps guilty of “war crimes” in the conduct of his self- appointed role?

JIM McGUIRE

Petaluma

Still locked out

EDITOR: Sonoma County’s amended park closure order has at least one glaring problem. The order allows for people to access parks from their houses only on foot or by bike (with an exception for the disabled). However, if you have small children, it often isn’t reasonably possible to access even nearby parks without driving. Toddlers, for example, require a lot of supplies and have to be pushed.

Many people don’t have bike equipment to tow little kids. And if you live in the hills, there are additional concerns (e.g. the safety of pushing strollers down steep hills, and the physical difficulty of biking up steep hills towing children).

Therefore, intentionally or not, the order as written excludes from its much-needed benefits hundreds or thousands of parents and kids around the county. This promptly needs to be fixed.

DAN WILSON

Santa Rosa

Pride in ignorance

EDITOR: If the situation was not so dire, and The Press Democrat so intent on appearing mainstream, I would’ve thought a front-page headline on April 17 came from the Onion, “Crisis exposes US inequality.”

The author of the article used the word “revealed” to imply that without the outbreak of COVID-19, Americans would be unaware that we have the highest level of inequality of any advanced democracy, now and for decades. Further, it is getting worse.

While the article has solid sources, including Nobel economist Joseph Stiglitz, and some value, the point made that even a $400 unexpected expense is too much for millions of middle-class Americans has been known, and published, for years.

The validity of the article suffers from the headline citing exposure of something well known. It actually exposes the embarrassing willingness of the media to embrace “know-nothingness.” Unfortunately, pride in ignorance is part of the U.S. canon. Newspapers have no obligation to reverse this. Still, they might try.

ANDY MERRIFIELD

Santa Rosa

Rent, mortgage relief

EDITOR: What is the biggest expense unemployed families, individuals and shuttered businesses face? Their rents and mortgages. Dribbling a thousand dollars to desperate people won’t cover one or two month’s rent or mortgage. Temporary suspensions create impossible balloon payments to crash on folks.

Remedy: For two months, landlords and banks should forgive 20% of rent and mortgage payments and interest, and the federal government should pay 80% of residential and small business owners’ rents and mortgages.

Remember when we bailed out the banks in 2008? Notice how most of the initial CARES Act ends up in the pockets of banks and millionaires?

Technologies track our purchases, movements, etc. This two-month public rescue payment is doable. Imagine the relief this would provide, the drop in stress and surge in cooperation and energy to deal with this pandemic.

M.D. MILLS

Sebastopol

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine