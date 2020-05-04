Subscribe

Monday’s Letters to the Editor

May 4, 2020, 12:05AM
McPherson’s inquiry

EDITOR: Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson, regarding Capt. Brett Crozier’s demotion from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, says a new investigation will “provide a more fulsome understanding …” (“Navy secretary orders more study of Roosevelt,” Thursday). I believe him, because “fulsome” means “offensively flattering or insincere.” See synonyms at unctuous. I bet he accidentally spoke the truth, and we know whom he will be unctuously flattering (but he should get a dictionary).

BOBBY BRADFORD

Petaluma

Try age limits

EDITOR: Here is one way we could open the parks and not have them swamped: allow a specific age group access on different days of the week. For example, those in their 60s and above get Mondays. Fifty-year-olds get Tuesdays, 40s get Wednesdays, 30s get Thursdays, 20s get Fridays, couples whose ages span 20 years or more get Saturdays. Sundays would be for parents, teens and children. Modify the groups however you want. I believe most people would be happy to follow the rules as long as we know we can be safe. And who wants to be singled out as someone in the wrong age group?

BRUCE LORING

Santa Rosa

Politics and hypocrisy

EDITOR: Remember when President Barack Obama called for his supporters to “Liberate Ferguson” or when he called the people investigating Benghazi “human scum” and refused to let Hillary Clinton testify? How about the time he responded, “I don’t take responsibility at all” to a reporter’s question, or pushed the possibly dangerous use of an unproven, off-label drug?

Doesn’t ring a bell? That is because those things never happened. If they had, the sounds of right-wing heads exploding would have echoed loudly across the land for all eternity. Certainly “Liberate Ferguson” would have generated serious calls for impeachment and removal.

Now, I am not so naive that I don’t realize both sides of the giant political divide in this country are guilty of hypocrisy. That said, I think it is clear that Trumpian Republicans have carried it to heights that nobody could have imagined. A case in point is the tea party, whose concern for the debt and deficit melted away like ice cream in July once a Republican was in the White House.

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Dangerous advice

EDITOR: No formaldehyde, Lysol or bleach injections. A significant population watches and believes the president’s pronouncements. Frightened people sometimes act on such remarks. Too many lack the knowledge to dismiss them out of hand. Hence the recent overabundance of calls to poison control centers and the unfortunate death of a gentleman in Arizona from taking chloroquine.

Given the above and the president’s attempt to redefine the meaning of sarcasm, it would be a shame should anyone miss the sarcasm in Jack Collins’ letter (“Disinfectant injections,” Tuesday). Formaldehyde is a poison, carcinogen and mutagen, not a minor one. Chemically it is highly reactive to the abundant amino groups in our proteins and nucleic acids (DNA and RNA). It cross-links them among the tightly packed molecules inside our cells. It destroys the function of the proteins and the nucleic acid information (genes), both necessary for life. This is how it kills microorganisms.

Space doesn’t permit explanation of the biological risks associated with other disinfectants. Generally injections of surface disinfectant would be consumed by reaction with the human tissues local to the injection or diluted by the volume of the body and have no effect on any microorganisms elsewhere in the body.

JAMES L. CHRISTMANN

Rohnert Park

FDR’s presidency

EDITOR: I was around when Franklin D. Roosevelt was president. Patrick Murray’s letter (“Remembering FDR,” April 19) was so full of fake news I am embarrassed that you printed it. Here is how FDR conducted his presidency:

Imprisoned thousands of Japanese Americans in concentration camps.

Prevented millions of Jews, Gypsies, blacks and others from escaping from Germany even though he knew about the Nazi concentration camps. During 998 press conferences, he never mentioned the state of Jews and other minorities in Nazi Europe.

Gave away the whole of Eastern Europe to the Soviet Union (against Winston Churchill’s advice), leading to the Cold War that lasted 45 years.

Invited the 1936 Olympic athletes to visit the White House, but specifically excluded Jesse Owens (who won four gold medals) and all other black athletes.

Verbally condemned lynching, but refused to make it a federal crime (Eleanor Roosevelt bitterly opposed him on this issue).

Nominated Hugo Black to the U.S. Supreme Court even though Black was once a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

I’m limited here to 200 words, but this letter could be 2,000 and still not be complete.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Check the math

EDITOR: Steve Nagle argues that social distancing and sheltering in place are unnecessary if one is wearing a mask (“A better approach,” Letters, April 25). Perhaps he knows more about this than all the experts. But then he adds this sentence: “If nothing had been done, more than 96% of Americans would have survived this disease.” Let’s do the math. That means he’s OK with about 13 million Americans dying, which is about 194 times as many as have died from the virus so far. What a ghastly thing to say.

JOHN MASON

Santa Rosa

