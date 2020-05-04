Monday’s Letters to the Editor

McPherson’s inquiry

EDITOR: Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson, regarding Capt. Brett Crozier’s demotion from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, says a new investigation will “provide a more fulsome understanding …” (“Navy secretary orders more study of Roosevelt,” Thursday). I believe him, because “fulsome” means “offensively flattering or insincere.” See synonyms at unctuous. I bet he accidentally spoke the truth, and we know whom he will be unctuously flattering (but he should get a dictionary).

BOBBY BRADFORD

Petaluma

Try age limits

EDITOR: Here is one way we could open the parks and not have them swamped: allow a specific age group access on different days of the week. For example, those in their 60s and above get Mondays. Fifty-year-olds get Tuesdays, 40s get Wednesdays, 30s get Thursdays, 20s get Fridays, couples whose ages span 20 years or more get Saturdays. Sundays would be for parents, teens and children. Modify the groups however you want. I believe most people would be happy to follow the rules as long as we know we can be safe. And who wants to be singled out as someone in the wrong age group?

BRUCE LORING

Santa Rosa

Politics and hypocrisy

EDITOR: Remember when President Barack Obama called for his supporters to “Liberate Ferguson” or when he called the people investigating Benghazi “human scum” and refused to let Hillary Clinton testify? How about the time he responded, “I don’t take responsibility at all” to a reporter’s question, or pushed the possibly dangerous use of an unproven, off-label drug?

Doesn’t ring a bell? That is because those things never happened. If they had, the sounds of right-wing heads exploding would have echoed loudly across the land for all eternity. Certainly “Liberate Ferguson” would have generated serious calls for impeachment and removal.

Now, I am not so naive that I don’t realize both sides of the giant political divide in this country are guilty of hypocrisy. That said, I think it is clear that Trumpian Republicans have carried it to heights that nobody could have imagined. A case in point is the tea party, whose concern for the debt and deficit melted away like ice cream in July once a Republican was in the White House.

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

Dangerous advice

EDITOR: No formaldehyde, Lysol or bleach injections. A significant population watches and believes the president’s pronouncements. Frightened people sometimes act on such remarks. Too many lack the knowledge to dismiss them out of hand. Hence the recent overabundance of calls to poison control centers and the unfortunate death of a gentleman in Arizona from taking chloroquine.

Given the above and the president’s attempt to redefine the meaning of sarcasm, it would be a shame should anyone miss the sarcasm in Jack Collins’ letter (“Disinfectant injections,” Tuesday). Formaldehyde is a poison, carcinogen and mutagen, not a minor one. Chemically it is highly reactive to the abundant amino groups in our proteins and nucleic acids (DNA and RNA). It cross-links them among the tightly packed molecules inside our cells. It destroys the function of the proteins and the nucleic acid information (genes), both necessary for life. This is how it kills microorganisms.

Space doesn’t permit explanation of the biological risks associated with other disinfectants. Generally injections of surface disinfectant would be consumed by reaction with the human tissues local to the injection or diluted by the volume of the body and have no effect on any microorganisms elsewhere in the body.