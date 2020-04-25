Shelley: Caltrans’ bias against road-widening

Caltrans has come out against road-widening projects.

Starting Sept. 15, highway projects that begin their required analysis under the California Environmental Quality Act will have to demonstrate that there will be no increase in driving as a result of the project’s completion.

That means widening a road will be almost illegal in California.

It won’t be 100% illegal, because “mitigation” of the increased driving may help to get the project approved. You won’t be surprised to hear that this may require the construction of bike lanes and new sidewalks to encourage “multi-modal” transportation.

A Caltrans memo released last week outlines the new policy. In the past, agencies had to analyze freeway projects to determine how they would affect traffic congestion. It was considered a negative if a project would worsen traffic, a positive if traffic congestion would be reduced. This metric was called “level of service.”

The new policy requires a CEQA analysis to determine “vehicle miles traveled.” Any project that will increase VMT will require extra scrutiny.

Under CEQA, a law that dates back to 1970, agencies or developers are required to conduct studies analyzing any negative environmental impacts of development projects and plans, and then implement, if feasible, mitigation or avoidance of significant impacts.

Senate Bill 743, a 2013 state law written by then-Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg, now the mayor of Sacramento, ended the use of “level of service” standards for vehicle traffic delays as an impact to be addressed under CEQA. Worsened traffic congestion was no longer considered a negative impact. Instead, an increase in “vehicle miles traveled” was declared the problem that had to be mitigated before a project could be approved.

And that’s how Caltrans developed its new bias against road-widening. The department’s memo includes an appendix that lists the type of projects that are presumed not to “induce” vehicle trips and increase VMT. These projects will enjoy a streamlined approval process.

You can probably guess.

Caltrans will streamline the use of your gas tax dollars to add “roadway capacity” as long as the new capacity “substantially improves conditions for pedestrians, cyclists and, if applicable, transit.”

Your money can be spent promptly to build a new lane if it’s “permanently restricted to use only by transit vehicles.”

Gas taxes can be spent on expedited construction of “roundabouts or traffic circles” and “traffic calming devices.” Caltrans also has no problem with toll lanes, provided “tolls are sufficient to mitigate VMT increase.” It’s now state policy for toll lanes to be expensive enough to discourage people from using them.

There’s more, but you get the idea. Bike paths are fine, “trails” are great, anything that’s built to support “non-motorized travel” can move through the streamlined approval process. Anything that assists the motoring public will be tied up in CEQA reviews.

Road widening projects that “induce” additional vehicle trips may not happen unless accompanied by “mitigation,” such as the construction of bike paths, sidewalks, bus lanes or transit, or the addition of some policy that discourages driving, such as “congestion pricing.” That’s the idea of charging people to drive at certain hours into certain locations.

Last year, Caltrans sponsored a University of California study on SB 743 implementation. The study explains the detailed guidelines developed by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research and adopted by the California Natural Resources Agency in December 2018. “Local lead agencies responsible for implementing CEQA review, including city and county governments, must transition to the new approach by July 1, 2020,” the report says.