Close to Home: Not my first pandemic

HIV has had a profound presence in my life since 1981 when the first cases of pneumonia and Kaposi’s sarcoma surfaced. I can remember waking up at night worried that I might get sick. Back in those days, AIDS was nearly always fatal, and no one knew how it was spread. To date, HIV has killed 750,000 Americans alone.

Like today, hospitals in major cities were overwhelmed with patients. In San Francisco, those early AIDS patients were put in isolated rooms and left there. I can only imagine how many died alone without the comfort of family or friends. Rev. Jerry Falwell preached, “The AIDS virus isn’t just God’s punishment for homosexuals, it is God’s punishment for the society that tolerates homosexuals.”

I feel sad that so many people will die needlessly in this COVID-19 pandemic. It could have been stopped. The current administration’s lack of urgency doesn’t surprise me.

It was 1987, six years into the HIV epidemic, before President Ronald Reagan gave a speech about AIDS. Nearly 90,000 Americans died of AIDS while he was president.

For 15 years, from 1981 till 1997, I worried that I would succumb to HIV. I was sure that I was next. It wasn’t until 1997, when safer medications became routinely available, that I began to hope that I might survive.

Now, there’s a new pandemic. And many of the leading AIDS doctors, scientists and activists are being interviewed on the nightly news. Dr. Anthony Fauci is one of my heroes in the HIV battle, and now here he is, once again the face of knowledge and understanding, with the COVID-19, the man most of the country trusts for advice and a strategy.

Dr. David Ho, of Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center, was a leading scientist in finding HIV treatment. He is one of those leading the charge to find treatments for the coronavirus.

Gregg Gonsalves, a Yale University epidemiologist and health care activist was also an AIDS activist. He was part of ACT UP, the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power. I was a member of ACT UP as well. The Sonoma County chapter started in my living room in Monte Rio. Time Magazine called ACT UP “the most effective health activist (group) in history” for “pressuring drug companies, government agencies and other powers that stood in their way to find better treatments for people with AIDS — and, in the process, improving the way drugs are tested and approved in the U.S.”

Now, research that was funded to prevent AIDS is being applied to the coronavirus.

We can thank ACT UP for this triple-drug combination attack against this virus. We’re hearing phrases like “viral load” and protease inhibitors. The HIV medication Kaletra is being tested against COVID-19 along with other AIDS medications. All of these are familiar terms. I thought that these words were in the past. Now here they are again on the nightly news.

The coronavirus has a lot of folks freaked out. But I have to admit I’m not that worried about my own health. I live a life framed by a pandemic already. I can’t worry any more than I already do about HIV. I’m not careless or nonchalant about it. I’m wearing gloves and have protective masks to wear out of the house.

I’m confident we will get through this new pandemic if we listen again to experienced experts such as Anthony Fauci and take this threat seriously. Stay home, stay safe, and as a pandemic survivor, I can tell you there is hope.

Dan Perdios is an AIDS activist. He served on the Sonoma County Commission on AIDS and is a founding member of the local chapter of ACT UP.

