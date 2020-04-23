Close to Home: Finding ways to pitch in while locked down

I’m a volunteer. Always have been. I find great satisfaction in being engaged in my community and helping others. This started long before I left my marketing career for early retirement five years ago, but it’s been easier to focus on volunteering without the “day job” getting in the way.

So, here we are in the midst of the worst crisis in our lifetimes, and I’m staying home. I am afraid. There, I said it. I’ve been feeling ashamed, but I’m afraid to go out and help people in my own community now. I want to sort food at a food pantry, I want to deliver for the Meals on Wheels program, but my fear of being among people is keeping me from doing that. You might say I’m taking the stay- at-home order literally. I’m being a good citizen by staying home, right? Stay home, save lives. But that just doesn’t seem like enough, not now.

This is my dilemma, and I’ve been grappling with it every day since this pandemic became evident. I decided there must be ways I can help from the safety of my home, so I came up with a list.

Reach out to nonprofit agencies you have volunteered for, donated to or received services from and ask how you can help them from home. It could be as simple as writing a letter to an elected official to ask for funding to allow them to continue providing vital services.

Reach out to friends and family who are working from home while home-schooling their kids. Offer to take a subject, or a time of day, to teach their kids. Technology makes this effort so much easier and interactive, and it will not only be fulfilling for you, but a great help to the family.

Donate, if you are able, to local nonprofit agencies that are helping our most vulnerable citizens at this time, such as the Council on Aging, Catholic Charities or the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Connect with family and friends on a regular basis, especially those who live alone or are especially scared and lonely. Call them or FaceTime them to really connect. Don’t just ask how they are, like in the old days, but actually listen to their reply and engage them in conversation.

Use your skills to sew masks. Or if you don’t sew, like me, reach out to friends who do and ask how you can support them in making masks and getting them to the people who need them.

To support local businesses, buy gift certificates to be used when they reopen. I was even able to help my favorite downtown business transition to an online store so the owners can bridge the gap until they can reopen. Supporting local businesses/restaurants is a great way to help our community at this time.

And, while not COVID-19 related, now is a great time to sign up to help local, state and national campaigns for the upcoming November election. Volunteers are needed now for phone calls, texts, social media, etc., and it’s satisfying to work toward ensuring we have a smart and effective government in the future.

So, as it turns out, staying home doesn’t mean we can’t stay engaged with our community. It just means we need to find new and creative ways to do it, at least for now. Stay safe, stay home and stay engaged.

Beth Eurotas-Steffy is retired from Hewlett-Packard/Agilent. She lives in Santa Rosa.

