Close to Home: The art of medicine, once removed

I’m sitting at my desk, phone in hand, waiting for someone to need me. If this were a typical workday — I teach pediatrics to family medicine residents — I’d be in clinic, examining kids and fielding questions. But, alas, age and asthma put me at high pandemic risk, so I’m teaching remotely from my home office while my younger, healthier colleagues hold down the fort in person. After decades of face-to-face education, it’s been a bit of an adjustment.

My phone lights up. It’s a senior resident, concerned over a child she’s about to see. Olivia, a first grader, has a cold, but today she’s complaining of a stiff neck, too — a symptom that could mean meningitis. We discuss the clinical possibilities and then, like an ancient king off to visit his subjects, the resident carries me, virtually, into the exam room.

After I introduce myself to Rita, Olivia’s mother, the resident lays the phone on the computer stand and starts her interview. Suddenly, I’m staring at the ceiling. I can hear Rita and the resident talking but, like a helpless turtle flipped on its shell, I see only acoustic tile and fluorescent lighting.

“Hello?” I call out politely, hoping to join the discussion. Then, a little louder: “Yoo-hoo!” The conversation stops. A masked face hovers above me, like a TV surgeon gazing down on an accident victim. “Oh, sorry!” the resident says, her eyes wide.

“Please pick me up,” I say, gently, “and aim me at Olivia.”

Repositioned, I’m briefly staring at a wall, but Olivia soon appears from the edge of the screen, red-haired and grinning. “Hi, man!” she chirps. She leaps from her chair, spins in a circle and vaults onto the exam table. “Learning tip,” I intone to the resident. “Kids with meningitis rarely do gymnastic routines.”

“Olivia,” I say, holding up a virtual finger. “Point and show me where it hurts.” Olivia touches my finger on the screen, then points to her head, her chest, her tummy. “Kind of everywhere,” she says. “But not much.” She smiles.

The phone slips. I see Olivia’s legs now—a pair of scabbed, knobby knees. Pink lights flash from her sneakers.

“A little higher, please?” I ask. The camera angle shifts; now I’m looking at Olivia’s frizzy scalp and a hand-washing poster on the wall above her. “Back up a bit,” I say. Slowly the whole of Olivia comes into view. She waves. “Hi, man!” she says again. “Hi, girl,” I reply, smiling.

The resident conducts a thorough neurologic exam. Olivia is game, responding to each request with cartoon-like animation. She sticks out her tongue, walks on tiptoe and follows a penlight with her eyes. Asked to touch her chin to her chest, she bounces it off her breastbone with an enthusiastic thud. When at last the exam is done, she seems disappointed. And not too sick.

The resident discusses her findings with Rita, then turns the phone, and me, toward her. After the usual adjustments — first I speak to Rita’s feet, finally her face — I tell her I agree. Olivia’s neck is sore from her cold, not meningitis. We review the resident’s well-considered instructions. “Do you have any questions for us?”

Rita squints quizzically at my tiny phone-face, as if doubting I’m actually there. “No,” she says, after a pause. “Thank you.” We say our goodbyes and the resident reaches to shut me off. “Goodbye, man!” Olivia calls out. “Goodbye, girl!” I reply. I wave and the screen goes blank.

A minute later, the phone rings again — another resident, another worried family. And me, broadcasting live from my in-place shelter.

Mark Sloan, a pediatrician and writer, lives in Santa Rosa.

