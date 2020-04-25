Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

The real victims

EDITOR: I have sympathy for Robert Koslowsky’s loss of his home during the Tubbs fire, but I can’t join his COVID-19 pity party and his slamming of Dr. Sundari Mase’s proactive handling of the pandemic (“Enough sacrifice,” Letters, Monday). Not only has her guidance helped us stay healthy and safe, her planning is helping to ensure that local hospitals won’t be overwhelmed or scrambling at the last minute to handle what may come our way.

Koslowsky complains because he’s lost two months of making family memories; he missed celebrations, Easter church services, an egg hunt, a planned cruise and a trip. What about those in our community who are dealing with actual heartache and real loss? Some are struggling to save their businesses whereas others have lost their businesses or their jobs.

The lady who cut my hair now has no clients. The restaurants that we frequented are struggling mightily to stay afloat by doing takeout. This is where our concern should be. We should be trying to help those around us who need us in this moment. Maybe he should focus on those who’ve had a really important loss, the loss of a loved one to the virus.

JANET COLLINS

Cloverdale

Mixed messages

EDITOR: Donald Trump mandates that all hospitals will be indemnified by the government for any uninsured coronavirus patient they treat. At the same time, he continues to do everything possible to hinder Affordable Care Act enrollment, with claims that the government can’t afford it. So, if you walk into a hospital and claim you don’t have insurance, but mention “corona,” you will get free health care, paid for by the government.

Question: Why can’t the government just fund a free physical every year for everyone in the country?” As it is, the government will end up paying for all health care — every patient will mention corona — and, at the same time, it is preventing people from contributing to health care system costs by hindering enrollment. Something of an oxymoron, isn’t it?

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

Freedom and obligation

EDITOR: I am a lifelong American flag-waving Republican, disgusted to see the closely packed, flag-waving crowds protesting shelter-at-home orders. They seem to be saying that freedom means they can do whatever they want, regardless of what elected officials decide is necessary. That’s not freedom, it’s anarchy.

Our representative form of government, imperfect as it is, is designed to both promote individual freedom and protect everyone from the actions of others. It’s a balance. I am free to plant a vineyard, but not free to let soil erode into streams and ruin salmon spawning grounds, for example.

Those protesters are free to express their opinions, but not free to endanger the health and lives of others by their crowding together. They are free to disbelieve the scientists, but not free to disregard the steps the state has taken to protect us all.

MAT KELLER

Occidental

A better approach

EDITOR: During the Spanish flu in 1918, San Francisco ordered people to wear masks in public. It proved effective, yet 21st century infectious disease specialists concluded that staying 6 feet apart is superior to cheap and easy to use masks. Viral particles can be carried beyond 6 feet by a breeze and, in some circumstances, can remain suspended in air and viable for up to two hours.