PD Editorial: Coronavirus protests put lives at risk

The response by most governors and public health officers to the coronavirus pandemic has been, in a word, conservative.

Beyond some early hot spots, such as New York and New Orleans, it also has been effective.

Here in Sonoma County, as in large parts of California and the U.S., the number of COVID-19 infections has been less than initially projected, and well below worst-case scenarios.

Credit the millions of people who, despite economic and personal hardships, have followed social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders that lower the risk of widespread infections.

But as we head into a second month under lockdown, we’re beginning to see resistance. Over the past week, protesters have taken to the streets in Huntington Beach; outside the governor’s mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota; in Capitol Square in Richmond, Virginia; at the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan; and elsewhere.

Demonstrators say they’re sick and tired of being stuck at home, unable to work.

President Donald Trump, who has made no secret of his preference for restoring commerce over safeguarding public health, is goading them on with tweets saying “Liberate” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia — states with Democratic governors — a call to arms coupled with gratuitous plugs for Second Amendment rights.

Trump’s actions are, choose your word, short-sighted, partisan, reckless.

Far more people would be sick, and more people would have died, if Americans hadn’t stayed home for the past month. And, public health experts say, easing restrictions prematurely will produce a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

With photos showing many demonstrators wearing masks, we suspect they know that their demands are not only misguided but potentially life-threatening, for themselves and others.

There have yet to be any demonstrations in Sonoma County, but there have been persistent objections to stay- at-home policies. Consider this excerpt from a letter in Monday’s paper: “Our social distancing efforts flattened the curve. But they did so at the expense of our freedoms.”

Both assertions are indisputably true.

Sonoma County has had just 22 new cases in the past week.

“I’m feeling very confident that shelter in place is effective in flattening the curve,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, said Monday.

At the same time, the restrictions imposed by Gavin Newsom and the governors of 41 other states are unprecedented in most Americans’ lifetimes. There is, nevertheless, a long history of quarantines dating to yellow fever outbreaks in the early years of the republic.

And those orders have been upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 1905 decision upholding compulsory vaccinations for small pox, the U.S. Supreme Court declared: “Upon the principle of self-defense, of paramount necessity, a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members.”

Last week, Newsom outlined a six-part framework for easing the stay-at-home order, but he wasn’t ready to say when California will end its restrictions. Sonoma County officials are discussing when and how to reopen local parks.

The timing will be critical. During the Spanish flu outbreak in 1918, there was a second deadly wave of infections after officials in Los Angeles and San Francisco, facing protests about social isolation orders, eased off too soon. Turn the clock ahead 102 years and, again, protests are rising as the curve is flattening.

The priority is saving lives, and staying home may be frustrating, but it’s working. If the protesters truly want the restrictions to end soon, the best thing they can do is go home and stay.

