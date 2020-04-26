Pearlstein: The right way to reopen the economy

As they have on most issues, President Donald Trump and Fox Nation have managed to politicize and polarize the debate over how and when to begin returning to normal life, denouncing all restrictions on individual liberty as a threat to the American way of life.

And as they have on most issues, liberal Democrats and their favorite media outlets have taken the bait, characterizing any loosening of stay-at-home orders as a rejection of science and a capitulation of the capitalist impulse to put making money over saving lives.

The test of leadership will be whether governors, business executives, school superintendents and university presidents can muster the courage to ignore the grandstanding and come up with practical ways to minimize risks both to public health and to economic well-being.

The best solutions will be those that are tailored to particular regions, industries and institutions. But here are a few general principles we should keep in mind.

— Trade-offs are inevitable. It is moral and economic nonsense to demand that no enterprise or activity should reopen if it will expose even one person to the virus or risk a single death.

While life is precious, preventing one death is not worth a trillion dollars in national income, or forcing 10,000 businesses to fail, or requiring 300 million people to quarantine themselves for a year or more until everyone is vaccinated. If that were the case, morality would require us to outlaw liquor, handguns, automobiles and swimming pools.

Nor is it true that no matter how great the short-term economic damage caused by a prolonged lockdown, it will be pale in comparison to the long-term damage caused by more virus-related deaths. Numbers matter.

The debate we should be having — and the debate that absolutists on both sides seem determined to shut down — is over what costs and risks we are willing to accept as a society. There are no riskless or costless solutions.

— This is not a science. The answer to such questions are not easy or obvious. While we need to rely on doctors, scientists and public health professionals for their best advice on health outcomes, and economists and business leaders for economic ones, the decisions about when and how to open the economy are ours to make, collectively, as citizens, not theirs. Even the experts will acknowledge that their understanding of this virus remains imperfect, their projections heavily dependent on best-guess assumptions and their conclusions framed in terms of probabilities, not certainties. Weighing risks against rewards, deciding how much we value one thing over another — those are fundamentally political and moral questions, not scientific or economic ones. And however we resolve them, there will be costs and risks, winners and losers, and enough uncertainty that we should be prepared to reverse course if things don’t work out as planned.

— Social distancing works. The pandemic gave us all a math lesson in exponential growth: 1 infects 10, 10 infect 100, 100 infect 10,000 and so forth. But the reverse is also true: Significantly reducing contacts dramatically reduces the infection rate to a more manageable level. In places where it was done early enough, a month-long hiatus succeeded in flattening the curve and preventing a big spike in infections that threatened to overwhelm the health care system. But it was never expected to eradicate the virus or thoroughly contain it. Now that it has succeeded, however, it offers the opportunity for many people to go back to many activities under carefully controlled conditions, keeping the curve relatively flat but never eliminating it entirely.