PD Editorial: Track demographic data with all COVID-19 tests

Someday, when COVID-19 is no longer a global pandemic, epidemiologists, public health experts and other researchers will assess where things went wrong and what might be done to reduce the risk of future outbreaks. They’ll need good data to do that work, though, and some communities have been quicker to begin gathering it than others.

Sonoma County has been one of the slower ones. For weeks, the county declined to release data about the race and ethnicity of people who tested positive for the virus. We assumed the county had just chosen to be secretive. It came a surprise, then, when county officials admitted that they hadn’t even been collecting it.

The county might be forgiven for not collecting all of the data it could have in the initial chaos of the COVID-19 outbreak. Things were changing quickly, and protecting people immediately was the top priority. At least now they will collect information about who tests positive.

This sort of data is essential both from a public health perspective and a public policy perspective. Numbers already are starting to indicate that some minority groups are more at risk of bad COVID-19 outcomes than the population as a whole. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that about one-third of people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 are African American, but African Americans are only about one-eighth of the U.S. population.

Figuring out what causes those disproportionate outcomes is the first step toward figuring out how to fix them. Part of it might be obesity. Obese Americans also are having higher rates of hospitalization, and obesity is more prevalent among black people. Another factor might be the general lack of access to health care among certain communities. There could even be genetic differences that make some groups more vulnerable than others.

The only way to figure it out is by digging into reliable data. Black residents are less than 2% of Sonoma County’s population, but even that seemingly small data point can help fill out a much bigger picture. Likewise, more than a quarter of residents are Hispanic, which is an important demographic to track given some of the challenges that the community faces.

In fact, the county should go further than its announced plans. Yes, officials will track demographic data about people who test positive for COVID-19, but they also should track that information about people who test negative.

California, America and the world need as much demographic data about COVID-19 as they can get. It isn’t an unreasonable burden on local officials to record basic information with each test, not just the positive ones. Indeed, the negative results can be tremendously helpful in future analysis. For example, they could provide insights into how accessible tests were to different groups and whether testing rates influenced disproportionate positive rates.

Officials will have to anonymize the data, of course, and only release it in aggregate, but these are simple things already done with many other records.

Sonoma and every other county in the region can help deal with the current pandemic and help prevent the next one by simply keeping and sharing accurate records. It’s never too late to start.

