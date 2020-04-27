Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Defending civil liberties

EDITOR: I was horrified to find that Wednesday’s editorial (“Call them ‘make America sick again’ demonstrations”) equated citizens petitioning their government for a redress of grievances, in wanting to go back to work, with a desire to “make America sick again.”

Yes, absolutely, demonstrators should practice social distancing, but they shouldn’t lightly give away their civil rights. Once gone, they are difficult if not impossible to bring back. If we kill our economy, we kill our ability to provide health care or any of the government services we have come to expect. Being safe and going back to work aren’t mutually exclusive.

JUNE KEEFER

Santa Rosa

Hypocritical protests

EDITOR: The hypocrisy of the MAGA “liberators” in various states is incredible. They carry signs saying “my body my decision,” meaning they don’t want any government to tell them what to do or how to live their lives. But they really like the government intrusion when it comes to regulating a woman’s right to choose.

These are the same people who want the government to regulate whom a person can and cannot marry. Spare me the Bible and religious argument. They’re hollow.

They may say they are protecting the unborn. I say how about protecting those born so that young kids, families and seniors don’t get this awful virus? Sorry, hypocrites, you can’t have it both ways.

RICHARD ABAZIA

Santa Rosa

On our own

EDITOR: The United States has almost a third of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. We have a quarter of global deaths from the disease. On Thursday, one of our fellow human beings died from this virus every 30 seconds. Yet the U.S. makes up only 5% of the worldwide population. And less than 1% of our citizens have been able to get tested.

Our “stable genius” claims we’re doing just fine. He refuses to play a central role in coordinating testing, supplies or any support in this pandemic. He toys with reopening the economy without widespread testing, insisting that governors procure their own reagents, swabs, ventilators and protective equipment. Meanwhile, the number of cases and deaths continue to rise.

He wants no responsibility for the fiasco that he himself allowed to brew without making preparations. And he is setting up the governors to be his scapegoats when all hell breaks loose. When has he shared any emotion for the precious folks who have succumbed to this disease? Or offered condolences to the bereaved families?

We’re really on our own, aren’t we? Be safe, my friends.

TERILYNN MITCHELL

Forestville

Keeping in touch

EDITOR: About 70 years ago, the telephone company on Third Street in downtown Santa Rosa took on a huge project of updating the equipment that we use in our homes and businesses. Gone were the 10-party lines with the lack of privacy, and when placing a call, no one would say, “Number, please.”

In 2020, a 10-party line could be ZOOM, uniting students to do a lesson plan together. The telephone itself, an unrecognizable device, is now a method of calling family to connect generations that are isolated.

Communication is vital to all of us, and it has come a long way to bring us together during this pandemic.