Monday’s Letters to the Editor

April 27, 2020, 12:07AM

Defending civil liberties

EDITOR: I was horrified to find that Wednesday’s editorial (“Call them ‘make America sick again’ demonstrations”) equated citizens petitioning their government for a redress of grievances, in wanting to go back to work, with a desire to “make America sick again.”

Yes, absolutely, demonstrators should practice social distancing, but they shouldn’t lightly give away their civil rights. Once gone, they are difficult if not impossible to bring back. If we kill our economy, we kill our ability to provide health care or any of the government services we have come to expect. Being safe and going back to work aren’t mutually exclusive.

JUNE KEEFER

Santa Rosa

Hypocritical protests

EDITOR: The hypocrisy of the MAGA “liberators” in various states is incredible. They carry signs saying “my body my decision,” meaning they don’t want any government to tell them what to do or how to live their lives. But they really like the government intrusion when it comes to regulating a woman’s right to choose.

These are the same people who want the government to regulate whom a person can and cannot marry. Spare me the Bible and religious argument. They’re hollow.

They may say they are protecting the unborn. I say how about protecting those born so that young kids, families and seniors don’t get this awful virus? Sorry, hypocrites, you can’t have it both ways.

RICHARD ABAZIA

Santa Rosa

On our own

EDITOR: The United States has almost a third of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the world. We have a quarter of global deaths from the disease. On Thursday, one of our fellow human beings died from this virus every 30 seconds. Yet the U.S. makes up only 5% of the worldwide population. And less than 1% of our citizens have been able to get tested.

Our “stable genius” claims we’re doing just fine. He refuses to play a central role in coordinating testing, supplies or any support in this pandemic. He toys with reopening the economy without widespread testing, insisting that governors procure their own reagents, swabs, ventilators and protective equipment. Meanwhile, the number of cases and deaths continue to rise.

He wants no responsibility for the fiasco that he himself allowed to brew without making preparations. And he is setting up the governors to be his scapegoats when all hell breaks loose. When has he shared any emotion for the precious folks who have succumbed to this disease? Or offered condolences to the bereaved families?

We’re really on our own, aren’t we? Be safe, my friends.

TERILYNN MITCHELL

Forestville

Keeping in touch

EDITOR: About 70 years ago, the telephone company on Third Street in downtown Santa Rosa took on a huge project of updating the equipment that we use in our homes and businesses. Gone were the 10-party lines with the lack of privacy, and when placing a call, no one would say, “Number, please.”

In 2020, a 10-party line could be ZOOM, uniting students to do a lesson plan together. The telephone itself, an unrecognizable device, is now a method of calling family to connect generations that are isolated.

Communication is vital to all of us, and it has come a long way to bring us together during this pandemic.

JOAN RINGLER

Concord

Reevaluate priorities

EDITOR: During a recent online video gathering with my family, my granddaughter Katie said, “I wish things would return to normal.” Afterward, I reflected on what was normal before the pandemic: $730 billion was allocated to the Pentagon, with a big portion going to upgrading our nuclear arsenal. Does anyone know of a bomb that can be dropped to stop the virus? I don’t think so.

We have a pandemic program that has been drastically cut, and Donald Trump’s budget director holds firm on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cuts amid the coronavirus outbreak. To me, it’s obvious. Because of the cuts we weren’t prepared and, as a result, we don’t have enough ventilators, masks or protective gear for our nurses and doctors. Some have used garbage bags for protection. What would happen if they all got the virus?

We fear words like social democracy, which supports the idea of we the people being the highest priority. Many believe we are the greatest country in the world. Sounds like a self-fulfilling prophecy. Of all the nations, we have the highest ratings for new cases and deaths. Our priorities need to be evaluated now.

ELAINE B. HOLTZ

Santa Rosa

The dirty secret

EDITOR: The “other” pandemic remains. I’m talking about the “corocaca” virus, aka SJDFOTS. That stands for Some Jerk’s Dog’s Feces on the Sidewalk. It can be detected by sight, smell and the disgust gracing the faces of others.

This blight on your community can sometimes be detected on the bottom of some unfortunate stroller’s shoe or, by extension, on the hands of the baby who crawls on the subsequently tread-upon floor.

Sadly, the cure remains ignored by the J’s (aka jerks). Apparently they have no problem with depositing feces throughout their community.

But the cure is simple. The J’s only need to post a sign in their front yard declaring that feces is welcome on their property. A network of J’s would serve two purposes: the rest of the community would be spared the result of their uncaring irresponsible behavior, and the J’s could enjoy the golden nuggets of filth.

My old man kept a dog in the backyard. Being “the shovel” of the family, I can attest to the fact that Fido doesn’t need to be walked to relieve itself.

JOE AQUILA

Sebastopol

