Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

April 26, 2020, 12:13AM
Overstated rates

EDITOR: We should certainly take COVID-19 seriously. However, there are now at least four reputable studies that indicate the official infection rate is understated by a factor of 25 to 100, which isn’t surprising given our woeful testing rates. This likely means the hospitalization and mortality rates are overstated by that same amount, which would mean the true mortality is somewhere between one and three times that of the flu.

Again, COVID-19 is a serious health issue. However, the more accurate mortality statistics mean that our government should reassess the risks and rewards of the current shelter-in-place protocol.

No reasonable person would argue for large gatherings, but if we had known at the beginning that the mortality rate wasn’t 3%, but 0.1% to 0.3%, would we have ordered the near-complete shutdown of the private sector economy? Would we not have engaged in a prudent middle path?

I believe we are seeing a classic case of psychological anchoring, where new data is ignored because it conflicts with existing beliefs. I urge our leaders to implement a prudent new strategy that balances the true risks of the disease with the economic and educational needs of our community.

AARON GROVES

Windsor

Testing odyssey

EDITOR: With all the demonstrations about reopening businesses, it seems like a key demand to the government has been lost. Where is all the testing? Where is all the protective gear?

Here is my personal experience. I am one of about 4,900 people who have been tested in all of Sonoma County. I had returned from an overseas trip in mid-March and had been sick for over a week. I was worried mainly because many of my traveling companions on the last leg of our flight had been on a cruise.

Our flight from Panama City was packed, with clearly sick passengers. I knew that after landing in SFO we would be dispersed all over the West Coast. I had two or three symptoms, and it wasn’t until my third call to my doctor, after more than three weeks of being ill, that I was approved for testing.

I didn’t blame my doctor because it was clear to me that there just weren’t enough tests to go around. Luckily, the test was negative, and I am on the mend, but why do we expect so little? Why aren’t those demonstrating demanding more testing and a better health system?

WARREN MAR

Sebastopol

Where are the critics?

EDITOR: What has happened to Grover Norquist, he of the infamous declaration “I just want to shrink (government) down to the size where we can drown it in a bathtub”? And where is the tea party these days, some of whose members carried signs advocating for “keep(ing) your government hands off my Medicare”? Where is all that anti-government animus now that the U.S. Treasury is printing money in an effort to prevent total economic collapse in our country?

How many Americans who vigorously decried the evils of socialism are eagerly accepting the $600 per week federal enhancement to their unemployment benefits, even though the total of those government payouts exceeds the wages they earned in the jobs from which they were laid off?

Why has there been little or no discussion about taking a hard look at our bloated military budget and redirecting some of those billions of dollars to Main Street business, which comprises almost half of the American economy?

Ronald Reagan amassed a great deal of political capital by warning America that “the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” I’m thinking there aren’t a lot of Americans who are clinging to that mantra at this time.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

A word of thanks

EDITOR: I want to give a shout out, an 8 p.m. howl, a wave and a cheer to the unsung second responders:

To the physical and occupational therapists who continue to treat our trauma and surgical patients following their treatments — an impossible task while maintaining distancing.

To the food bank workers and volunteers and food preparation personnel who continue to step up in the face of the continuing unknowns.

To the humorous posters on social media who bring a spark of happiness and the unusual into this Groundhog Month of Sundays.

To the teddy bears in windows homes, the waves from cars and pedestrians to each other, to neighbors who may never have talked to each other shouting across the grass moats around their homes, to the Dino Dans (“Dinosaur brings smiles in east Santa Rosa,” April 16).

We aren’t first responders. We don’t have the words to thank those incredible figures of bravery. We are all second responders — in our actions, our reaching out, our own opportunities to bring a little light in. Our collective glow is a part of the light at the end of this tunnel. Thank you.

PAUL THIELEN

Sebastopol

A seasonal virus?

EDITOR: Of the six possible reasons I’ve been able to find that are commonly stated to explain how some viruses are seasonal, one stands out. It’s the one that says that pathogens thrive on crowded environments, and that people naturally huddle together at home during colder months. Unfortunately for pathogens, people tend to leave the house once it gets warm outside, right around this time of year. How can we know with confidence whether or not COVID-19 is seasonal if we remain sheltered in place much longer?

To force people to huddle in their homes when it’s nice outside seems unnecessarily cruel. It might be unhealthy, too. Why not give all viruses an opportunity to leave our rooms? Don’t worry — they’ll expect to be kicked out this time of year.

DAVE KASTER

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

