Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Overstated rates

EDITOR: We should certainly take COVID-19 seriously. However, there are now at least four reputable studies that indicate the official infection rate is understated by a factor of 25 to 100, which isn’t surprising given our woeful testing rates. This likely means the hospitalization and mortality rates are overstated by that same amount, which would mean the true mortality is somewhere between one and three times that of the flu.

Again, COVID-19 is a serious health issue. However, the more accurate mortality statistics mean that our government should reassess the risks and rewards of the current shelter-in-place protocol.

No reasonable person would argue for large gatherings, but if we had known at the beginning that the mortality rate wasn’t 3%, but 0.1% to 0.3%, would we have ordered the near-complete shutdown of the private sector economy? Would we not have engaged in a prudent middle path?

I believe we are seeing a classic case of psychological anchoring, where new data is ignored because it conflicts with existing beliefs. I urge our leaders to implement a prudent new strategy that balances the true risks of the disease with the economic and educational needs of our community.

AARON GROVES

Windsor

Testing odyssey

EDITOR: With all the demonstrations about reopening businesses, it seems like a key demand to the government has been lost. Where is all the testing? Where is all the protective gear?

Here is my personal experience. I am one of about 4,900 people who have been tested in all of Sonoma County. I had returned from an overseas trip in mid-March and had been sick for over a week. I was worried mainly because many of my traveling companions on the last leg of our flight had been on a cruise.

Our flight from Panama City was packed, with clearly sick passengers. I knew that after landing in SFO we would be dispersed all over the West Coast. I had two or three symptoms, and it wasn’t until my third call to my doctor, after more than three weeks of being ill, that I was approved for testing.

I didn’t blame my doctor because it was clear to me that there just weren’t enough tests to go around. Luckily, the test was negative, and I am on the mend, but why do we expect so little? Why aren’t those demonstrating demanding more testing and a better health system?

WARREN MAR

Sebastopol

Where are the critics?

EDITOR: What has happened to Grover Norquist, he of the infamous declaration “I just want to shrink (government) down to the size where we can drown it in a bathtub”? And where is the tea party these days, some of whose members carried signs advocating for “keep(ing) your government hands off my Medicare”? Where is all that anti-government animus now that the U.S. Treasury is printing money in an effort to prevent total economic collapse in our country?

How many Americans who vigorously decried the evils of socialism are eagerly accepting the $600 per week federal enhancement to their unemployment benefits, even though the total of those government payouts exceeds the wages they earned in the jobs from which they were laid off?