Friday’s Leters to the Editor

April 24, 2020, 12:07AM

The rest of the team

EDITOR: Working as a nurse over the past couple of months, I’ve heard well-deserved thanks and praise for the doctors and nurses who put themselves in harm’s way to treat and care for patients who have COVID-19. I would like to take this opportunity to expand on that list of health care workers whose knowledge, skill and sacrifice make them a critical, yet often unacknowledged, part of any patient care team.

My list includes respiratory therapists (those complex ventilators don’t work without them), laboratory technicians, phlebotomists, pharmacists, certified nursing assistants, radiology technicians (X-ray, MRI, CT), physical therapists, housekeeping, facilities maintenance, supplies and materials staff, information technology and clerical support.

Next time you read or hear about the risk and sacrifice of the doctors and nurses, please pause for a moment and complete the list of those we owe so much.

RON WERNIG

Cloverdale

Creeping totalitarianism

EDITOR: I am a free-born American citizen. My forefathers bled and died to bequeath me a government and social order dedicated to the preservation of God-given liberties. According to our Constitution, no president, governor, board of supervisors, city council or bureaucracy has the power to cancel my freedom to work, engage in commerce, peaceably assemble and worship God according to the dictates of my conscience.

In these days of creeping totalitarianism, when frightened Americans, manipulated by fallible technocrats and politically motivated media, are surrendering their birthright and their future for a mess of fake security, let us remember the words of the 14th Amendment: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.” And you are telling me I can’t open my business, take my kids to the park, walk on the beaches or breathe the air God gave me without a mask?

In the face of this virus, let the government suggest guidelines. Let the people determine how best to follow them. Let each one decide for himself how he will love his neighbor. We are not cattle, herded along by our masters. We are free-born Americans. I hope.

DEAN DAVIS

Santa Rosa

Meeting medical needs

EDITOR: There has been a lot of discussion about how either the federal government or individual states should acquire personal protective equipment for health care workers. One solution would be for the federal government to establish a national contract, competitively awarded, where individual states and medical care facilities are able to order equipment both routinely and during times of national challenge.

Having individual organizations pursue sources and, as reported, compete with each other is a waste of resources at the very time when resources are scarce. A national contract would provide an established mechanism for acquiring items desperately needed during pandemic challenges.

ED KINNEY

Windsor

Playing Russian roulette

EDITOR: Most of us certainly relate to the more than 22 million people who are now unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, we’ve lost more than 40,000 lives, which has necessitated the shelter-in-place orders of governors across the nation, including Gavin Newsom.

Watching states like South Carolina and Georgia, whose governors have sided with protesters who want the stay- at-home orders lifted, fills me with dread. It is a potentially deadly position these two governors have taken when there are new raging hot spots in cities including Boston, Philadelphia and Chicago.

Fortunately, so far, our governor seems to be taking a more cautious approach. UC San Francisco is conducting communitywide testing in Bolinas now and soon in the Mission district in San Francisco. These studies can begin to show us where we really are in the spread of the pandemic.

It is almost like a game of Russian roulette for these Southern states to be returning to a so-called “normal” economic state by reopening businesses.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Reopen golf courses

EDITOR: When masses of people crowded the beaches and parks a few weeks ago, it led to a closure of all parks and beaches. Which is a shame because people under stress most need nature at this time. Ask any psychologist.

Included in that sweeping closure, unfortunately, were golf courses. However, many counties in our state, and many other states, have a different philosophy. Here is Oregon’s official policy: “Golf is allowed as long as the social distancing measures are in place, country club activities for a gathering would not be allowed. We categorized golf similar to a hike or outdoor activity, rather than through ‘essential travel’ which is meant to stop vacations.” That’s a smart way to do it.

Golf courses need to be open, not only for golfers’ mental and physical health but the economic health of the course. They are still maintaining the courses anyway. Simple rules: No carts, no groups, no touching flagsticks, no drinking fountains, pro shops taking cash placed in a slot. No money exchanges. No handshakes. It is way safer than a grocery store.

MATT VUKICEVICH

Kenwood

