PD Editorial: Postal Service needs our help more than ever

Chiseled in granite above the entrance of the post office in Manhattan, the postal creed says, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

Perhaps it’s time for an update. It turns out the mail, including medication and other essentials, isn’t interrupted by pandemics, either.

We imagine most Americans are grateful for this affordable, dependable service — at least most Americans who don’t get their mail at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington.

Donald Trump’s hostility might not matter if the U.S. Postal Service wasn’t sliding toward insolvency as early as this fall — about the time that millions of voters will be putting their ballots in the mail.

Congress cannot allow that to happen, especially in the middle of a national emergency.

Mail service is essential, particularly so for remote communities that get shunned by private delivery services, just as they have been by high-speed internet providers.

The Postal Service’s financial troubles didn’t begin with the coronavirus.

First-class mail volume has fallen by half over the past two decades as people turned increasingly to emails and electronic payments instead of mailing letters and checks. Congress, meanwhile, has thwarted cost-cutting plans, such as a proposed switch to five-day delivery, while saddling the Postal Service with crushing prepayment costs for retiree health care.

Before the pandemic, the Postal Service expected to remain solvent until 2024.

Now, with mail volume down by a third from last year, Postmaster General Megan Brennan is warning that the Postal Service could run of out of money by the end of September.

The agency has offset some of its lost revenue from first-class mail by providing last-mile delivery service for Amazon, Fedex and other private companies that don’t want to invest in the infrastructure required to reach customers in rural, and even some suburban, areas.

Despite popular misconceptions, the Postal Service doesn’t get federal funding.

Congress initially put a $13 billion grant in the coronavirus relief bill for the Postal Service, but the money was stripped out and replaced by a $10 billion loan after Trump threatened a veto, which would have delayed help for small businesses across the country.

That’s a little more than 10% of what Brennan requested.

Trump’s antagonism for the Postal Service appears to be rooted in his antipathy for Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon and owns the Washington Post. Trump argues that the agency can solve its financial problems by raising the rates it charges Amazon and other e-tailers.

But package delivery is profitable for the Postal Service, and jacking up shipping rates might drive e-commerce companies to seek alternatives, leaving the agency in even deeper financial trouble.

The Postal Service, which was founded in 1775 and included in Article I of the Constitution, isn’t just a lifeline for rural communities. Government agencies rely on it for crucial services, too.

Vote-by-mail elections are just one example. Census forms recently arrived in the mail. And, Wired magazine reports, federal terrorism plans include postal delivery of antidotes in the event of a biological attack on the United States.

More than 1,200 postal employees have contracted the coronavirus while fulfilling the postal creed. Congress owes it to them, and to all Americans, to give the Postal Service the flexibility it needs to maintain this essential service, through the pandemic and beyond.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.