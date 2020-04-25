The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“That’s it! You’re going in for the cereal and the toilet paper next time.”
LINDA MILLS, Windsor
“The box said the prize inside was a testing swab. Where’s my testing swab?”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“That’s the last straw. No trip to Disney World this summer.”
SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma
“That’s going to cost you a day’s ration of toilet paper.”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“Really nice, Billy. ‘Sleep in, Dad. You deserve it, Dad.’ ”
BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa
“Gee, son, there’s no Snap, Krackle and Pop for you old pop.”
NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol