The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“That’s it! You’re going in for the cereal and the toilet paper next time.”

LINDA MILLS, Windsor

“The box said the prize inside was a testing swab. Where’s my testing swab?”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“That’s the last straw. No trip to Disney World this summer.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“That’s going to cost you a day’s ration of toilet paper.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Really nice, Billy. ‘Sleep in, Dad. You deserve it, Dad.’ ”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Gee, son, there’s no Snap, Krackle and Pop for you old pop.”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol