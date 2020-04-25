PD Editorial: Getting back to the great outdoors

The forecast shows sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the next 10 days — the kind of weather that makes Sonoma County an outdoor mecca.

And the 10 days after that probably will be the same.

Is it any wonder that pressure is building to ease up on the stay-at-home orders that have kept local residents cooped up inside for five weeks now?

It’s too soon to return to normal, but with expanded coronavirus testing starting this weekend, Sonoma County should be in position to start relaxing some of the restrictions on one of our greatest natural assets: public spaces.

Then, as testing becomes more widespread and health officials have a clearer picture of the infection rate, it may be possible to start reopening businesses, too.

For now, allowing people to use neighborhood parks and trails , seems to be an obvious first step, so long as they keep their noses and mouths covered and stay 6 feet apart.

Play structures, dog runs, restrooms and other features where space is too tight for safe distancing would have to remain closed.

If people ignore social distancing requirements or COVID-19 cases spike, the parks could be closed again.

But if there aren’t any intractable problems, larger parks could quickly reopen, using parking restrictions if necessary to limit crowds.

Golf courses and tennis clubs also should be cleared to reopen with restrictions in place to ensure that people maintain safe distances.

While county officials are inching toward reopening local parks, they say coastal and Russian River beaches will remain closed. We encourage them to continually reassess that decision.

Bert Whitaker, the county’s regional parks director, says 95% of the people violating closure orders at Sonoma County beaches are from outside the area. That strikes us as implausibly high, and, if other Sonoma County parks open, continued beach closures would be an undue burden on coastal residents who don’t have many other local options.

Inland residents shouldn’t be barred from public beaches, either. Parking restrictions and, if necessary, metered entries like those now used at many stores could be employed to limit crowds.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he won’t begin modifications of his stay-at-home order until the state is conducting 80,000 tests a day — a fivefold increase. Sonoma County plans to start with testing about 200 health cre workers a day, expanding to include others at high risk over the next week or two.

The purpose of staying home is to keep people healthy. But getting outdoors and exercising are important for our physical and mental well-being.

Sweeping closures made sense when people flocked to parks and beaches on the first weekend after the statewide stay-at-home order was imposed. A month later, Californians are better educated about the spread of COVID-19, and they’ve had time to become accustomed to social distancing requirements.

It’s going to be a while before the coronavirus threat passes and all of the present restrictions are lifted. But if people are willing to use parks and other open spaces safely and responsibly, they can be a healthy respite. Let’s start reopening them.

