Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Juvenile protest

EDITOR: All that was missing from the photos in Sunday’s paper of the demonstrators protesting our government’s stay-at-home policy was a chorus of shrill fifth graders stomping a foot and shouting, “I don’t have to listen to you, Ms. Mase. You aren’t the boss of me” (“Downtown protest targets restrictions”). And we wonder why American kids feel entitled to ignore laws and ordinances if “they don’t want to.” Just look at the parents.

Granted, everyone’s situation is different, but I don’t see how this helps.

PAT CORCORAN

Occidental

An impossible position

EDITOR: We can say what we like about Joe Biden’s record of insisting that women who claim sexual harassment or assault should enjoy the presumption that they are telling the truth (“The burden of proof is on Biden,” Saturday). This is well and good, but Tara Reade has made an accusation, and one would expect that she could present facts that prove her allegations.

On the other hand, Biden is in an impossible position in that it is impossible to prove a negative. So, if something didn’t happen, how can that be proved?

The burden of proof, contrary to columnist Jonah Goldberg, isn’t on Biden, but is on Reade. If she has facts, she must present them. Biden has no facts regarding Reade’s allegations and therefore cannot prove something that he claims didn’t happen. A negative cannot be proved.

STEPHEN P. COLLINS

Petaluma

Hugs and health

EDITOR: We are seemingly given a choice during this pandemic between our health and our economy. The governor of California has opted for protecting our health, and I absolutely support this decision. But what about or psychic and emotional health?

I see very little attention paid to the price we are paying for the demise of the simple hug. Many studies have shown the huge benefits of hugging — from raising oxytocin levels (check out the research of Paul Zak, author of “The Moral Molecule”), to the lowering of blood pressure and heart rate and stress, to bolstering the immune system and improving sleep.

Zoom meetings are transforming many workplaces and schoolrooms into virtual spaces out of necessity. I fear this is the beginning of a gradual transition to a culture where relating remotely becomes our new norm.

Some touch-oriented professions may fall by the wayside (massage comes to mind) — and the psychic, physical and emotional costs could be huge.

Meanwhile, for those sheltering with others, let’s not forget the hugs. Our lives may depend on it.

GLENN McCREA

Santa Rosa

Coronavirus isn’t the flu

EDITOR: Aaron Groves makes self-described “likely” assumptions, asserting that COVID-19 is barely more lethal than the flu (“Overstated rates,” Letters, April 26). He concludes that this finding should inform government to take a more moderate path in dealing with the pandemic. Unfortunately, what Groves and others who espouse the “no worse than the flu” theory fail to consider are the hard numbers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since 2010 estimated annual deaths in the U.S. attributed to the flu ranged between 12,000 and 61,000, averaging 37,000. In contrast, despite widespread stay-at-home measures in most states that have certainly mitigated a far worse outcome, the number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths is more than 72,000 in a little over two months.