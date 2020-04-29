Subscribe

Wednesday's Letters to the Editor

April 29, 2020

Ask your doctor

EDITOR: For crying out loud, people. Everyone who is questioning, complaining about and outright throwing tantrums about stay-at-home orders, please talk to your doctor and see what they want you to do.

With the coronavirus out there, our doctor said we should stay home and reduce or eliminate company in our house. That was March 13, and we haven’t left our house or had company since then. The alerts we receive from our HMO say stay home, not only to protect ourselves but others, too.

If you do not have a doctor to call, consider that the American Medical Association says stay home until there is widespread testing.

Our staying home isn’t some political statement to make the White House look bad. We are following instructions from our HMO and our doctor.

We trust the medical and health experts. We don’t want any part in making this pandemic any worse than it is. The way to do that right now is to, please, stay home.

VICTORIA NOPOLA

Rohnert Park

Making parks safe

EDITOR: As we get closer to relaxing some of the shelter-in-place requirements, I think we could take a look at how we use our parks and trails.

Many parks have a combination of wide trails and narrow ones. By and large, the wide trails could be easily used by people going in two directions, with people assuming a single- file position when passing each other (and putting on their masks) and even stepping off the trail if necessary. This could be explained in a sign at the entrance.

The narrower paths and trails could be organized as one-way only, so that everyone is going in the same direction with a decent space between them, eliminating close contact. It would take just a little planning to figure out the correct way to order the routes so that people would have the option to take shorter or longer walks and runs.

This might get our parks open sooner, maximizing the exercise and health benefits while minimizing any close contact.

JUDI MACGREGOR LEVENS

Healdsburg

An active shooter

EDITOR: Dean Davis thinks shelter-in-place orders are a violation of his constitutional rights (“Creeping totalitarianism,” Letters, Friday). I wonder if he feels the same about them when there’s an active shooter in the neighborhood.

COVID-19 is an active shooter that won’t kill itself as a lot of active shooters do. Nor will it listen to hostage negotiators or succumb to a well-placed police bullet. COVID-19 is an invisible active shooter, and the neighborhood is the entire planet.

The Constitution may allow me to walk down the street near an active shooter, but it also promises to “promote the general welfare.” I’m just enough interested in my general welfare to stay home until a treatment, a vaccine or nonpharmacological interventions like shelter-in-place orders take out the shooter.

RANDY JONES

Santa Rosa

Rural broadband

EDITOR: About four years ago, I went onto the Federal Communications Commission website to offer the following recommendation to extend high speed broadband to rural and underserved communities:

The federal government would provide 100% financing to design, build and connect high-speed fiber-optic lines. States would create agencies to construct these fiber-optic lines and own and maintain them. The last mile connection to governments, education facilities, businesses, nonprofits and residential properties would be done by a local internet service provider.

This would generate business where there was no business for these local companies. They could sell internet and phone services. They would maintain the accounts for a monthly maintenance fee that would go to the state to maintain the fiber-optic lines.

It’s a simple solution with two governments and local businesses.

Installing fiber-optic high-speed broadband lines is expensive, which is why the major internet companies have ignored these areas. The amount of revenue generated doesn’t make financial sense. Underserved communities would be in suburban and urban areas in lower-income areas.

Unfortunately, the FCC ignored my recommendation.

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

Filling the social void

EDITOR: It’s been said that it takes five things for a happy, healthy life — good nutrition, regular exercise, sleep, stress relief and socialization. All are being challenged these days. I regularly run the Brush Creek 3-mile loop, and I’ve noticed that people seem to be a lot friendlier, saying hello and smiling. My theory is that because of the shelter-in-place socialization impact, saying hi to strangers is helping fill the void. As valuable as Zoom and virtual hugs are, they’re just not the same as real people contact.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

A big death toll

EDITOR: Steve Nagle suggests a better approach than sheltering in place because of the damage to the economy (“A better approach,” Letters, Saturday). He goes on to say that if nothing had been done, 96% of Americans would have survived the disease. That leaves 4% who wouldn’t survive the disease, or about 13 million Americans. A better approach? I think not.

ED GRIGGS

Cazadero

