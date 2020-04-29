Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Ask your doctor

EDITOR: For crying out loud, people. Everyone who is questioning, complaining about and outright throwing tantrums about stay-at-home orders, please talk to your doctor and see what they want you to do.

With the coronavirus out there, our doctor said we should stay home and reduce or eliminate company in our house. That was March 13, and we haven’t left our house or had company since then. The alerts we receive from our HMO say stay home, not only to protect ourselves but others, too.

If you do not have a doctor to call, consider that the American Medical Association says stay home until there is widespread testing.

Our staying home isn’t some political statement to make the White House look bad. We are following instructions from our HMO and our doctor.

We trust the medical and health experts. We don’t want any part in making this pandemic any worse than it is. The way to do that right now is to, please, stay home.

VICTORIA NOPOLA

Rohnert Park

Making parks safe

EDITOR: As we get closer to relaxing some of the shelter-in-place requirements, I think we could take a look at how we use our parks and trails.

Many parks have a combination of wide trails and narrow ones. By and large, the wide trails could be easily used by people going in two directions, with people assuming a single- file position when passing each other (and putting on their masks) and even stepping off the trail if necessary. This could be explained in a sign at the entrance.

The narrower paths and trails could be organized as one-way only, so that everyone is going in the same direction with a decent space between them, eliminating close contact. It would take just a little planning to figure out the correct way to order the routes so that people would have the option to take shorter or longer walks and runs.

This might get our parks open sooner, maximizing the exercise and health benefits while minimizing any close contact.

JUDI MACGREGOR LEVENS

Healdsburg

An active shooter

EDITOR: Dean Davis thinks shelter-in-place orders are a violation of his constitutional rights (“Creeping totalitarianism,” Letters, Friday). I wonder if he feels the same about them when there’s an active shooter in the neighborhood.

COVID-19 is an active shooter that won’t kill itself as a lot of active shooters do. Nor will it listen to hostage negotiators or succumb to a well-placed police bullet. COVID-19 is an invisible active shooter, and the neighborhood is the entire planet.

The Constitution may allow me to walk down the street near an active shooter, but it also promises to “promote the general welfare.” I’m just enough interested in my general welfare to stay home until a treatment, a vaccine or nonpharmacological interventions like shelter-in-place orders take out the shooter.

RANDY JONES

Santa Rosa

Rural broadband

EDITOR: About four years ago, I went onto the Federal Communications Commission website to offer the following recommendation to extend high speed broadband to rural and underserved communities:

The federal government would provide 100% financing to design, build and connect high-speed fiber-optic lines. States would create agencies to construct these fiber-optic lines and own and maintain them. The last mile connection to governments, education facilities, businesses, nonprofits and residential properties would be done by a local internet service provider.