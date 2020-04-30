Subscribe

Close to Home: Lessons from my special education students

GRACE KIRK
GRACE KIRK IS A BEHAVIORAL ASSISTANT IN A SPECIAL EDUCATION MIDDLE SCHOOL CLASSROOM IN SEBASTOPOL.
April 30, 2020, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The other day during a class Zoom meeting, we asked our students, “If you could be anywhere, doing anything right now, where and what would it be?” A few of them opted to lay out on the beach, but most of them responded that they would choose to be back in the classroom. One student even remarked that she missed her desk.

When it was my turn to answer, I responded the same way — that I would choose to be back in the classroom, standing at the front of the room and teaching my students.

The total shift in daily life is just as jarring as the first day that we switched to distance learning. Greeting half-asleep students coming off the bus at 9 a.m. has been replaced with glitchy internet connections and frantic emails from parents asking for the Zoom meeting password. Impromptu nature scavenger hunts around campus are now carefully crafted slide shows about the parts of a flower. Silent reading in the sunshine after lunchtime is now spreadsheet data of completed online reading. Morning meetings, one of the only times all the students get to see each other’s faces together, have a certain heaviness to them.

One of the greatest gifts, however, that comes with teaching special education students is the learned ability to find moments of pure joy in even the most profound chaos.

I am often reminded of this gift when I look at the picture hanging above my desk a student drew in January that depicts me as a superhero, pink cape and all. At the top, it says, “Ms. Grace is in New York fighting bad guys,” while the bottom reads, “To infinity, and release!” It is a shining reminder of how much I love working in a classroom, and how much my students have taught me.

One of the most important things I’ve learned from them is the importance of attitude during a hardship. Despite living in a world that is systematically designed for neurotypical people, they show up, unapologetically. They carry joy and optimism around like it’s easy, and they don’t get caught up in their own doubts. And it isn’t because they’ve lowered their expectations of people, but because they expect the best in us. Even through a computer screen, I still feel this.

In times of absolute uncertainty, I have always found salvation through my students. And right now, there is nothing that our community needs more than a little bit of healing.

This is a reminder born from the lessons of my middle schoolers: keep showing up. For yourself, for your family and your community. Keep your hearts full, and be relentless in your search for joy — no matter how small. Be kind to your anxieties, but don’t let them taint your hopefulness for the future. Bring out your inner superhero who is fighting bad guys in New York, pink cape and all.

Grace Kirk is a behavioral assistant in a special education middle school classroom in Sebastopol.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine