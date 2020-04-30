Close to Home: Lessons from my special education students

The other day during a class Zoom meeting, we asked our students, “If you could be anywhere, doing anything right now, where and what would it be?” A few of them opted to lay out on the beach, but most of them responded that they would choose to be back in the classroom. One student even remarked that she missed her desk.

When it was my turn to answer, I responded the same way — that I would choose to be back in the classroom, standing at the front of the room and teaching my students.

The total shift in daily life is just as jarring as the first day that we switched to distance learning. Greeting half-asleep students coming off the bus at 9 a.m. has been replaced with glitchy internet connections and frantic emails from parents asking for the Zoom meeting password. Impromptu nature scavenger hunts around campus are now carefully crafted slide shows about the parts of a flower. Silent reading in the sunshine after lunchtime is now spreadsheet data of completed online reading. Morning meetings, one of the only times all the students get to see each other’s faces together, have a certain heaviness to them.

One of the greatest gifts, however, that comes with teaching special education students is the learned ability to find moments of pure joy in even the most profound chaos.

I am often reminded of this gift when I look at the picture hanging above my desk a student drew in January that depicts me as a superhero, pink cape and all. At the top, it says, “Ms. Grace is in New York fighting bad guys,” while the bottom reads, “To infinity, and release!” It is a shining reminder of how much I love working in a classroom, and how much my students have taught me.

One of the most important things I’ve learned from them is the importance of attitude during a hardship. Despite living in a world that is systematically designed for neurotypical people, they show up, unapologetically. They carry joy and optimism around like it’s easy, and they don’t get caught up in their own doubts. And it isn’t because they’ve lowered their expectations of people, but because they expect the best in us. Even through a computer screen, I still feel this.

In times of absolute uncertainty, I have always found salvation through my students. And right now, there is nothing that our community needs more than a little bit of healing.

This is a reminder born from the lessons of my middle schoolers: keep showing up. For yourself, for your family and your community. Keep your hearts full, and be relentless in your search for joy — no matter how small. Be kind to your anxieties, but don’t let them taint your hopefulness for the future. Bring out your inner superhero who is fighting bad guys in New York, pink cape and all.

Grace Kirk is a behavioral assistant in a special education middle school classroom in Sebastopol.

