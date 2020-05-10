Subscribe

Close to Home: A modern team of Rosie the Riveters

NANCY HEILESEN SANDBORN
NANCY HEILESEN SANDBORN
May 10, 2020, 12:13AM
Remember the “We Can Do It” posters encouraging American women to leave their homes and join in defense and volunteer work to win World War II? Rosie, in her blue overalls and red and white polka-dot scarf, arm raised, flexing her muscle, has become an iconic image of Americana. You see her image used to support and encourage many causes today, to remind us that “We Can Do It!”

The first Rosies were the women who flooded to work in defense plants, drive buses, deliver mail, farm, become plumbers and carpenters, volunteer with the Red Cross, taking on any job traditional to men, to free the men to fight and to “support our boys.”

America’s women stepped up to a challenge never before placed in front of them. The result was the production of war materiel that overwhelmed the enemy and led to victory. It took almost 60 years for their contribution to be recognized and honored. The American Rosie the Riveter Association was formed in 1998 to record their stories and honor their contribution to the war effort.

Today, America is at war again. We have been invaded by a silent and deadly enemy. Our warriors are the medical personnel fighting in America’s hospitals, labs, medical facilities and senior care homes. Once again, America’s women have stepped up to help its warriors defend our land.

The call came first from the nurses: Do you know anyone who can sew us some fabric face masks? We are being limited to one surgical mask and must wear it with all our patients. If we can cover it with a washable mask, we could be better protected.

The call was heard by America’s seamstresses, quilters and hobby crafters, and a grassroots movement was born. While practicing physical distancing, but using social media, word was spread, and women hit their sewing machines.

They pulled from their fabric stashes and started churning out masks. Patterns and instructional YouTube videos flooded the internet.

The Rosies of World War II improvised with rationing of food, craeating new recipes without usual ingredients (mayonnaise chocolate cake as one example), drew lines up the back of their legs to simulate the seams of nylon and silk stockings, which were no longer available, and shortened and narrowed their skirts to save material for war use. Today, the mask makers of the COVID-19 pandemic are improvising and working hard, not in factories, but in their homes, sewing to support the medical troops on the front line today.

American ingenuity kicked in, that wonderful quality that invented everything from the steel plow to the computer. With stores closed and shelter-in-place orders in effect, porch pickups from those who still have fabric keep the mask makers going when they run out.

When they run out of that fabric, they turn to their linen closets and clothes closets and repurpose their own clothes. When they run out of elastic for ear bands, they substitute ponytail holders, bias tape, ribbon, open bungee cords for the elastic bundles inside and cut up T-shirts for ties.

The mask makers’ ingenuity created the metal pieces necessary for a tight fit over the nose from shop wire, twist ties, garden wire, floral wire, pipe cleaners, seals from coffee bags and cut-and-folded aluminum from their baking pans.

When complaints came from the medical staff of raw ears from the elastic straps, the mask makers, once again using their ingenuity, started putting buttons on surgical caps (which they also made) to loop the elastic mask straps over and relieve pressure on the ears.

They then made fabric, knitted or crocheted bands with a button on either side to accommodate the elastic straps worn behind the head. The creativeness of the COVID-19 mask makers never stops. Recently I saw the use of a plastic monkey from a Barrel of Monkeys (remember that childhood game?) to hold the elastic straps behind the head.

The mask makers organized distribution of the masks, caps, gowns and scrubs they are making to the needed facilities by use of social media. This is happening all over America. One distribution center in my community is giving out 200-300 masks a day, all made and donated by mask makers.

My mother left the farm to become an aircraft machinist in World War II to support her soldiers. Her “can do” spirit kept her going despite losing her fiancé in the war. Today, her granddaughter, while overseeing the operation of an essential business, comes home to make masks for her employees to keep them safely working during this crisis.

On this Mother’s Day, as we think of moms, grandmothers, wives and loved women in our lives, I will remember and honor the Rosies of World War II and how their “We Can Do It” efforts helped keep us free. This year, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Redwood Empire Northern California chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association honors the women across America, all the mask makers filling the gap and helping to keep the front-line workers and the American public safe.

To my thinking, the mask makers are the Rosie the Riveters of the year 2020.

To preserve the story of a World War II Rosie you may know or be descended from, or to learn more about the American Rosie the Riveter Association, visit rosietheriveter.net. For information on the Redwood Empire chapter, email 104nan@gmail.com

Nancy Heilesen Sandborn is a member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association, and is founding a Redwood Empire chapter. She lives in Graton.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

