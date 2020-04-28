Subscribe

PD Editorial: Virus side effects include safer streets

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
April 28, 2020, 12:05AM

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus stay-at-home order accomplished something previously unimaginable in California: It got millions of cars off the road, which in turn produced a dramatic improvement in air quality. But cleaner air isn’t the only positive result. Traffic accidents and crash-related deaths and injuries fell by a third in the first three weeks after the stay-at-home order, according to researchers at UC Davis.

“The reduction in traffic accidents is unparalleled,” the report says. “There is no equivalent in our recent transportation history to such large changes in vehicle movement on our state and local roads.” The ripple effects include big monetary savings – an estimated $40 million a day in expenditures for property damage, treatment of injuries, lost time at work and emergency responses, among other costs.

One day, and we hope it’s soon, the coronavirus will be tamed and, like the swallows to San Juan Capistrano, traffic will return to California’s highways. But maybe some new habits will stick, with some people choosing to walk or bike when it’s possible. The dividends are clear — cleaner air, safer streets and lower costs.

