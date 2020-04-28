PD Editorial: Brett Crozier, a leader the Navy needs

Capt. Brett Crozier risked his Navy career with an inspiring display of loyalty to his crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt. By now, the details are well known: With the coronavirus spreading aboard the aircraft carrier, the Santa Rosa native pressed his superiors to evacuate most of the crew. After one of his emails, addressed to three admirals in his chain of command and seven fellow captains, became public, the now ex-acting Navy secretary fired Crozier, delivered a profane and insulting tirade to the Roosevelt crew and told the Washington Post that he was trying to do the president’s bidding. Crozier, and more than 850 crew members, have contracted COVID-19.

A little less than a month later, the Navy is ready to reverse course and restore Crozier to command of the Roosevelt. The recommendation of the chief of naval operations and the new acting Navy secretary was delivered Friday to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who will make a final decision. Some Pentagon officials are pressing for further investigation, according to weekend news reports. But the facts are pretty clear: Capt. Crozier took a stand for the health and safety of his crew. He’s exactly the kind of leader the Navy needs, and he should return to the Roosevelt as soon as he’s healthy enough to resume command.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.