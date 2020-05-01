Winkler: States that snubbed Obamacare may regret it

If we have learned anything during the pandemic, it is that the quality of national health care systems contributes to healthy economies. South Korea, Taiwan and New Zealand, the countries with the fewest coronavirus cases and deaths per million people, are proving that right now.

The link between economic and physical health also happens to be at the core of America’s decade-old Affordable Care Act. There’s now enough data showing that the job market in states initially refusing and subsequently embracing the health care law’s most controversial safety net outperformed states still opposed to it. That’s a lesson the governors of holdout states like Florida, Georgia and Tennessee should remember, especially as they press to free their economies from the coronavirus restrictions that are intended to save lives and to make any recovery that much stronger.

Obamacare was designed to allow the entire population to gain private or public health care funded with corporate, federal and state revenue that combined would reduce the national burden and strengthen the economy. It specifically allowed children to remain insured on a parent’s policy until age 26, required the equal treatment of people with preexisting conditions and prohibited annual or lifetime coverage limits. Most important, it expanded eligibility for Medicaid, the government program for people of all ages whose resources are insufficient to pay for health care.

The coronavirus is making it clear, in Benjamin Franklin’s words, “We must all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

That was also the conclusion of two former national security officials — Michele Flournoy, the undersecretary of defense for policy between 2009 and 2012, and Michael Morell, a former deputy director of the CIA — in a Washington Post essay earlier this month. Former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin said recently in the New York Times that bringing the economy back to life after the coronavirus pandemic “should also pursue universal health care coverage, preferably through a public option, while at the same time reducing our system’s overall costs, which far exceed other developed economies’.”

With Obamacare, the nation’s uninsured rate dropped to a record-low 10.9% in 2016 from a record-high 16.7% in 2010. It has since climbed to 13.7% under President Donald Trump, who called Obamacare “really bad health care” as he eliminated some of its safeguards and celebrated a 2018 decision by a U.S. judge in Texas agreeing with 20 states challenging its constitutionality.

When Obamacare became effective in 2013, its increased eligibility for Medicaid was welcomed by 27 states, led by New York, whose uninsured rate declined to a record-low 4.7%, and California, where the rate declined to 7.2%.

The 23 other states, all of whom voted for Trump in 2016 and were led by Republican legislatures, initially opposed the Medicaid expansion program, which today insures 1 in 5 Americans. But nine of these red states adopted the Medicaid expansion in 2014, providing an opportunity to compare their labor participation and employment rates over two five-year periods (2010-2014 and 2015-2019) with the rates of the 14 still resisting its adoption.

While employment is simply the number of jobs, labor participation is the measure of workers with jobs and the number of people seeking work divided by the total working-age population. When labor participation rises, more people have jobs or are seeking them or both.