Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Political interference

EDITOR: I am shocked and appalled at what I’m hearing from the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. Hearing Supervisor James Gore saying for Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, to “have the confidence” of the board, she must be in “lockstep” with the board sounds like the White House, not Sonoma County — sign the loyalty pledge, ignore science and facts, and do what I say, or you’re fired (“Officials seeking to assert control,” Tuesday).

Also, for Supervisor Susan Gori to say Mase is “new at this” is ludicrous. We are lucky to have someone of Mase’s quality and experience. Hasn’t she read Mase’s resume?

When it comes to my life and the lives of the people around me, I want a qualified infectious disease expert telling us what to do, not a bunch of politicians worrying about reelection. This is Sonoma County, California. Not Georgia or Washington, D.C. I thought we were better than this.

SUSAN REICHARDT

Santa Rosa

Food security

EDITOR: For a long time, “buy local, sustainable beef” was a nice phrase and meant paying more for a meat product that kept money in the local economy. All of a sudden, it has a new urgency with the meatpacking plant closures in different areas of the country.

The term “food security” also had a good ring to it; now it’s a critical issue. We can’t take for granted far-flung sources the way we used to.

Given the sudden changes in food supply chains, perhaps Marin Sun will consider resuming processing for local beef producers. It cited difficulty in staffing in the past, which I would assume has changed in the past months.

The dairy ranches on the Point Reyes peninsula have come under attack from the Center for Biological Diversity. Perhaps it will reconsider its litigation against the National Park Service in light of these rapid changes to our national and regional food supply.

All of our local producers — meat, dairy, vegetables, etc. — deserve much more support. They keep our bellies full. Let’s support local production and harvesting in an environmentally friendly way.

ANDREW HAYNES

Petaluma

Reopening meat plants

EDITOR: I have a question. If there were meat processing plants in Washington, D.C. and some of President Donald Trump’s family worked there, would he be willing to order them back to work under the suggested work safety guidelines furnished by his administration?

C. MIKE SCOFIELD

Sebastopol

Faulty reasoning

EDITOR: I need to point out serious problems with the reasoning behind Susan Shelley’s April 25 column (“Caltrans’ bias against road widening”). SB 743 and SB 375 are exactly the kind of policies we need to fight climate change. If anything, they should be strengthened.

It may be true that we produce only 1% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, but we are the world’s fifth-largest economy. The example we set for others is very important. Someone has to lead the way to a responsible global climate policy. I say it should be us.

Living closer together may provide more-effective vectors for virus transmission. But pandemics like the current one are rare, happening centuries apart. Climate change will be an everyday reality.