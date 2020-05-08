Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Tests and information

EDITOR: Why are the powers that be surprised by the huge number of people wanting to be tested for COVID-19 (“Pent-up demand swamps testing sites,” Wednesday)? They have tested just over 1% of the population while withholding much real information about what groups are being tested.

We know the people being tested are health care workers and first responders. Are the people being tested mostly sick people, or are well people also being tested? Where might we have encountered the positive cases in the community?

They are scaring the untested 99% of the populace half to death with the tiny bits of information they are releasing.

Of course everyone wants to be tested. It would be the only actual information available to most of us.

NAN WATERS

Sebastopol

Irresponsible budgeting

EDITOR: Your April 26 article on Sonoma County’s budget was a real eye-opener (“Looming budget battle for county”). Apparently, strong property tax revenue has immunized the county against the pandemic-induced economic crash. Thousands of Sonoma County residents have been furloughed or laid off and are relying on unused vacation and sick pay or unemployment compensation to make ends meet. Not so for the thousand or so county workers deemed “nonessential,” who are idled at home while collecting full salaries and benefits.

But not to worry. According to Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton, payroll costs are already accounted for in this year’s budget. Spoken like a true bureaucrat. Can’t let any budgeted dollar go unspent. Is she tone deaf or downright irresponsible in these times of unprecedented economic uncertainty?

Public health spending will continue to rise in order to beef up staffing, supplies and testing capabilities for years to come. Future revenues from property, sales and hotel bed taxes are uncertain. Now is the time for fiscal restraint. The county should strengthen the balance sheet by reducing future liabilities and building up the rainy day fund.

KURT DUNPHY

Santa Rosa

We’re No. 1

EDITOR: It was great to hear Jared Kushner announce that the Trump administration should be congratulated for the president’s quick and decisive actions in the battle against COVID-19, saying: “This is a great success story.” He is right. President Donald Trump has made America once again No. 1 in the world. We’re No. 1 in the number of COVID-19 cases and No. 1 in COVID-19 deaths. Quite an accomplishment. Congratulations are definitely in order.

Makes you wonder what failure would look like …

STEVEN FABIAN

Sebastopol

Choosing for others

EDITOR: I must respond to the letter by Claude Rosenthal (“Allowing a choice,” April 30). I acknowledge the concern regarding the U.S. economic crisis and, more specifically, the losses for “everyday people.” However, I have grave concerns about the suggestion that the greatest generation and boomers must sacrifice their lives to give life to the next generation.

First, what are Rosenthal’s plans for how this will work? Will everyone just go back to how things were prior to COVID-19? Will older people take all the jobs and leave the younger people safe at home?

Second, what are the facts to substantiate that older people are more capable of judging risk and taking care of themselves? This assumption is degrading to younger people.