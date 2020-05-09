Subscribe

Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

May 9, 2020, 12:11AM

How many deaths?

EDITOR: Since the president insists that it is time to get back to business, it would be great if he could answer one question. What is his calculation of acceptable loss of human life that he is willing to trade for reopening our society?

New York and California have demonstrated that strict stay-at-home orders reduce infections and deaths. Now, as the virus ramps up in rural areas that are being pushed to open up, we know that more people will die because of this policy. These are preventable deaths.

So what is the president’s number? What price in human lives is he willing to pay in exchange for economic activity? In his speech to the workers at the Honeywell mask factory, he said “some people will be affected badly” (“No mask at mask factory,” Wednesday). Yes, they will die. And so, Mr President, how many deaths are you willing to endorse as an acceptable price?

MATT STONE

Petaluma

Homeless camp risks

EDITOR: I wanted to voice my concerns about the growing encampments in the downtown area. With the recent article about extending the Vannucci injunction (“Homeless order may be extended,” April 23), I worry about the cost and time it will take to clean these up. It isn’t fair to the residents in the surrounding area to allow encampments like this to swell.

I understand the CDC guidelines suggesting not to break up camps, but what about camps that are growing?

The governor made it clear that putting homeless people in hotels is what we are supposed to be doing. I know we have housed some this way, but it hasn’t seemed to make a dent. Sonoma County received $1.1 million to house people. Where is this money going?

I worry also about businesses, especially in the Railroad Square area, that will be reopening to not only a recession but encampments that will scare customers away. Fire season is quickly approaching as well, and I am nervous about increased fires as a result of homeless activities in the downtown area. Please don’t let our city go up in smoke.

HEATHER ANDERSON

Santa Rosa

Pension savings

EDITOR: I was glad to see your editorial addressing the California Supreme Court case regarding the state’s opportunity to create some much-needed pension reform (“Court gets second chance on pensions,” Tuesday). As we face unprecedented costs following this pandemic, this is an important and timely issue.

Voters can argue over how much economic relief should be provided by the county, state and federal governments, but few people seem aware of the deep financial strain that pensions extract from our municipal budgets.

The minor and reasonable changes that the California Supreme Court is considering are the least we can do to address the problem.

LAURIE TRAINOR

Santa Rosa

End the lockdown

EDITOR: I get it. Staying locked down saves lives. Great. When does quality of life become crucial? We have a financial crisis born of a medical crisis. People need food, money, jobs, vehicles, child care, sanity. Our homelessness crisis is going to worsen as people lose health care, homes, lifelong dreams. Is it better to die because you lose health care than to die from this virus?

What about people on the margins of society? People with mental health issues, kids with special needs, the destitute, the forgotten? We need testing. We hear this over and over. We’re being held hostage by a delusional president who continually asserts we’re doing great, we have enough testing. People need nature, nurture, space, sunshine.

Traumatized people aren’t effective parents, caregivers, partners. Domestic violence is up, as are depression, anxiety, fear and frustration. Is it better to die because of the virus or to slowly die on the inside?

I’m not exaggerating. If it seems to some as though I am, perhaps they’re particularly strong, lucky, or optimistic. It would be terrific if we all were. Many, like myself, are not. How bad do things have to get before we’re let out of our individual and collective prisons? I’m nearing desperation. I need help. I’m just one of many.

JANIE HAGGERTY

Cotati

Paying for infrastructure

EDITOR: I’m shocked — shocked and outraged — at the cost for paving 11 miles of apparently little-used freeway between Cloverdale and Healdsburg: $60,000,000 (“Next phase of Highway 101’s ‘Big Pave’ underway,” Friday). That’s 60 million. That’s equal to $5.45 million per mile. Gasp.

I’m also shocked that people are shocked at the cost of adding this many miles of railroad track in order to better serve portions of our county with the train service that they have been paying for all these years.

Both of these expenditures are our tax dollars at work for necessary infrastructure improvements that help main-tain and improve our lives, our leisure time and our work.

JACK JACKSON

Sebastopol

