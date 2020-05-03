Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Contact tracing

EDITOR: I’ve been watching the press conferences of the governors of New York and California. They are each putting together an army to conduct contact tracing. It seems inevitable that many of us here in Sonoma County will be called one day and asked to remember our contacts during the previous 14 days. We can make this easier by keeping a diary of our daily activities outside the house. Take a picture of the places you visit. With a timestamp, this can become a digital diary that will help the tracers, who in turn will help keep us all safe.

MARYANN MICHALOWSKI

Cazadero

Pence’s missing mask

EDITOR: Vice President Mike Pence couldn’t be bothered to honor Mayo Clinic’s face mask rules, disrespecting all of our doctors, nurses and health workers in the process. Maybe he can visit a prison and meat processing plant next. He may remember to wear a mask there. Of course, those populations are expendable in this administration.

WILLIAM BROWN

Santa Rosa

Making recovery work

EDITOR: In the film “Apollo 13,” Ed Harris played NASA Flight Director Gene Kranz. After the explosion, he listens as critical systems are reported to be inoperable. Finally, he asks, “What does work”?

Since COVID-19 made it necessary to close all but essential businesses, those remaining open have used available space and protective equipment to be safe. I think many other businesses will soon open using these safeguards, but I worry about restaurants and pubs. Face masks won’t work for eating and drinking, and most, if not all, eating and drinking establishments don’t have enough space to compensate.

What does work? In Sonoma County, the weather works, being better than almost anywhere, regardless of season. Also, public/private cooperation in staging special events works — farmers’ markets, marathons and the Tour of California are examples.

When public health officials are ready to move forward, I suggest declaring a “special event,” not on one or a few days, but lasting until the virus is completely defeated: Restaurants and pubs would be permitted to move partly onto sidewalks and/or streets to provide ample spacing in fresh air. Traffic and parking would be reconfigured, and some streets might be closed to traffic completely.

TOM DRUMM

Sebastopol

What is totalitarian?

EDITOR: Dean Davis asserts his right as a free-born American to do essentially as he pleases, ignoring the “totalitarian” limitations placed in response to the coronavirus (“Creeping totalitarianism,” Letters, April 24). Maybe, but maybe not. He can, for example, drink too much wine, fall and hurt himself. But he doesn’t have the right to then drive while impaired and kill me as a result of his expression of freedom.

He also has the right to go unprotected, in defiance of the “totalitarian” concepts of social distancing, and the right to be infected through his actions. But he doesn’t have the right, knowingly or not, to pass that virus to others. His expression of freedom could spread the virus widely before he knew he was infected. He might never even know that he was infected. But other people could die. Maybe even me.

Masks, social distancing and business closures aren’t perfect; we are all still at risk. But I really don’t want someone knowingly and willfully increasing the risk to me, my family or anyone else who reads this letter. Please stay home and care for all of us.