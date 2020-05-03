Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

May 3, 2020, 12:15AM
Contact tracing

EDITOR: I’ve been watching the press conferences of the governors of New York and California. They are each putting together an army to conduct contact tracing. It seems inevitable that many of us here in Sonoma County will be called one day and asked to remember our contacts during the previous 14 days. We can make this easier by keeping a diary of our daily activities outside the house. Take a picture of the places you visit. With a timestamp, this can become a digital diary that will help the tracers, who in turn will help keep us all safe.

MARYANN MICHALOWSKI

Cazadero

Pence’s missing mask

EDITOR: Vice President Mike Pence couldn’t be bothered to honor Mayo Clinic’s face mask rules, disrespecting all of our doctors, nurses and health workers in the process. Maybe he can visit a prison and meat processing plant next. He may remember to wear a mask there. Of course, those populations are expendable in this administration.

WILLIAM BROWN

Santa Rosa

Making recovery work

EDITOR: In the film “Apollo 13,” Ed Harris played NASA Flight Director Gene Kranz. After the explosion, he listens as critical systems are reported to be inoperable. Finally, he asks, “What does work”?

Since COVID-19 made it necessary to close all but essential businesses, those remaining open have used available space and protective equipment to be safe. I think many other businesses will soon open using these safeguards, but I worry about restaurants and pubs. Face masks won’t work for eating and drinking, and most, if not all, eating and drinking establishments don’t have enough space to compensate.

What does work? In Sonoma County, the weather works, being better than almost anywhere, regardless of season. Also, public/private cooperation in staging special events works — farmers’ markets, marathons and the Tour of California are examples.

When public health officials are ready to move forward, I suggest declaring a “special event,” not on one or a few days, but lasting until the virus is completely defeated: Restaurants and pubs would be permitted to move partly onto sidewalks and/or streets to provide ample spacing in fresh air. Traffic and parking would be reconfigured, and some streets might be closed to traffic completely.

TOM DRUMM

Sebastopol

What is totalitarian?

EDITOR: Dean Davis asserts his right as a free-born American to do essentially as he pleases, ignoring the “totalitarian” limitations placed in response to the coronavirus (“Creeping totalitarianism,” Letters, April 24). Maybe, but maybe not. He can, for example, drink too much wine, fall and hurt himself. But he doesn’t have the right to then drive while impaired and kill me as a result of his expression of freedom.

He also has the right to go unprotected, in defiance of the “totalitarian” concepts of social distancing, and the right to be infected through his actions. But he doesn’t have the right, knowingly or not, to pass that virus to others. His expression of freedom could spread the virus widely before he knew he was infected. He might never even know that he was infected. But other people could die. Maybe even me.

Masks, social distancing and business closures aren’t perfect; we are all still at risk. But I really don’t want someone knowingly and willfully increasing the risk to me, my family or anyone else who reads this letter. Please stay home and care for all of us.

DOHN GLITZ

Sebastopol

Naming names

EDITOR: It was reported that 100 companies with access to capital markets applied for and received loans in excess of $2 million from the government’s Paycheck Protection Plan. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has stated that he will try to recoup these funds through legal means (“Treasury races to recoup loans,” Wednesday).

Comforting, but as he understands, he won’t be able to do that. A contract is a contract, and the ambiguity in the guidelines may well have been intentional.

Since some companies, like Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Lakers, have returned the money, as they admitted, to avoid bad publicity, perhaps the better route to recovering these funds, intended for actual small businesses, would be to at least threaten to publish the names of the 100 companies that took advantage of the program and the names of their leaders.

The press could do some of its own research. Let consumers know the names of companies and the banks who ripped their communities off.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

By Trump’s reasoning

EDITOR: President Donald Trump tries to posit that history will deem his administration successful if the total number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths is under 100,000. Let’s turn back the clock to October 2014 when Trump tweeted: “Obama should apologize to the American people & resign!” for how his administration was handling an Ebola epidemic.

I agree with Trump. Barack Obama’s Ebola response provides the perfect metric for evaluating the two administrations’ performances. But first, let’s compare fatality rates. With Ebola, one out of every two people dies. With COVID-19, one out of every 31. Ebola is 16 times more lethal.

The total number of U.S. Ebola deaths in those three years? Two. The number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths in three months? It’s 65,000, and climbing daily.

Now I’m no statistician, but even I know that 65,000 is more than two. Therefore, I believe we can conclude that Trump’s response has been a failure and he should follow his own advice and apologize and resign.

BRIAN W. ERWIN

Santa Rosa

