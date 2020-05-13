Subscribe

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

May 13, 2020, 12:09AM
The ball is in our court

EDITOR: Our hard work has flattened the curve. Everyone wants businesses to reopen, but we must do this safely. This pandemic isn’t over. It’s now up to each of us to take responsibility.

The California Pandemic Roadmap outlines thoughtful and scientific guidance toward economic recovery. For additional businesses to open, we must demonstrate just one case per 10,000 residents and no deaths during a two-week stretch; we also need robust testing, tracing and an ability to house a percentage of the homeless.

The Public Health Department has done its job with sufficient testing and contact tracing. The medical community has done its job with enough hospital beds and equipment for a surge. The city has done its job with a plan for vulnerable populations.

Now we need to do our job. To open more businesses, we need fewer than 50 new cases and no deaths in a two-week period. We haven’t met this goal. If we act responsibly with social distancing and public health measures, we will. If not, we will be jeopardizing our communities’ health and our businesses ability to reopen and stay open. The ball is in our court.

DR. AUDREY DESKY

Occidental

Outdoor dining

EDITOR: Tom Drumm is right on the mark (“Making recovery work,” Letters, Sunday). He proposed that restaurants and pubs be permitted to move partly onto sidewalks and/or streets to provide ample spacing for fresh air dining. Traffic and parking could be reconfigured, or some streets might close to traffic completely.

This type of solution could work well in downtown locations where curbside parking could be temporarily removed to make way for patio seating directly in front of the establishment. The same concept would work in strip malls.

Strip mall landlords are probably already named as additional insureds on tenants’ insurance policies. Landlords would be wise to cooperate with the scheme to support their tenants’ viability and continued ability to pay rent. Businesses may need to add the city as an additional insured to cover the city in case of an incident.

This concept would help many local eating establishments provide additional space to serve adequate numbers of customers to maintain an economically viable operation while keeping both customers and employees safe. Plus, it sounds like it could be a fun dining experience and create additional sales tax revenue for cities at the same time.

RICK DUSTE

Petaluma

Appalling lawsuit

EDITOR: I was really appalled at Noah Ritter suing the UC system to recover tuition he felt entitled to, due to change in learning methods and the COVID-19 crisis (“Student sues UCs over lockdown,” May 1). What an incredibly selfish, immature stance. We all have suffered losses during this pandemic and have all made sacrifices. That’s how it is in a national crisis situation. Mature behavior dictates that you make the best of it, not whining like a spoiled brat and suing the UC system.

SUE BATES-PINTAR

Petaluma

Irrational restrictions

EDITOR: Approximately 0.0006% of the county population has the COVID-19 virus, and approximately 0.000008% have died. Meanwhile, an estimated 98% of the population is declared nonessential, de facto criminals by virtue of possibly being a Typhoid Mary, and locked down under threat of force. At the current rate of testing, it will take years to test the entire population.

Science may find us a treatment or cure, but the government never will. Until a cure is found, only a person’s own immune system will determine how ill he or she becomes after contracting it, if at all. Exposure doesn’t mean contracting a virus. There must be a route of entry and susceptibility.

The bureaucrats, displaying neither honor, character, wit nor wisdom decided they alone have the power over who will or will not get sick, who must be saved from themselves.

The government’s irrational and unconstitutional approach will do nothing to contain or cure the virus. This in spite of their self-aggrandizing proclamations that they have slowed the spread. They use euphemism to cover their seizure of people’s lives. Their decision-making isn’t based on scientific data but rather random possibilities.

DUANE ROSENGREN

Rohnert Park

Protecting lives

EDITOR: Dean Davis is a frequent and usually compelling contributor to the letters to the editor. He is staunchly pro-life and supportive of the government’s responsibility to promote laws that protect the lives of the unborn. Why then in his April 24 letter (“Creeping totalitarianism”) did he decry as tyrannical the current efforts of state and local government to protect the lives of thousands of Americans, especially the elderly and infirm?

This pandemic is a national emergency. The government has wide-ranging constitutional authority and responsibility during such states of emergency to take reasonable steps to safeguard the citizenry. These necessary and legal mandates are a temporary imposition on everyone’s rights, irrespective of race, gender or creed. To contend that our religious freedoms are being abused because assemblies of all types are temporarily prohibited loses sight of the nature of this crisis, the purpose of the mandates and the constitutional duties of government.

We can legitimately disagree on the details and timing of some of the mandates that have been imposed. However, to declare them unconstitutional and totalitarian is a stretch too far and only serves to widen the already deep political and religious divisions within our country.

VIC SUARD

Santa Rosa

