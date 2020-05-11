Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Reopen the schools

EDITOR: Sonoma County needs to put on its thinking caps and find a way to open schools to modified regular attendance as soon as possible.

Distance learning works OK for motivated students with a good home environment and internet connection but much less so for others, who are the ones society really needs to educate. Additionally, many families won’t be able to return to work until their younger students are back in school.

Nothing takes the place of physically being in a school environment, interacting with teachers and peers. The benefit of in-person socialization and development for students is at least as important as traditional subject matter education, if not more so.

The education community is by definition made up of smart people. Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, doesn’t need to tell them what they can and can’t do. She just needs to tell them very specifically what they need to do to keep everyone safe, and then ask them to provide a detailed plan for how they will accomplish it.

Also, when this all started, we were told the reason for sheltering was to prevent the health care system from becoming overrun. Is that still a danger? It doesn’t seem so. We need good explanations why these regulations are continuing.

LEIF and SHERRI ORTEGREN

Petaluma

Selfish protest

EDITOR: The freedom fighters protesting shelter-in-place orders at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa make me wonder how our parents and grandparents made it through four years of World War II (“Downtown protest targets restrictions,” May 3). The petty selfishness and carelessness of the protesters clearly demonstrate why shelter in place is necessary.

Thank you, Sonoma County and Dr. Sundari Mase, for having the spine and the commitment to issue difficult orders, and thank you to the 8 out of 10 Americans who support those orders.

PETER BRIDGE

Sebastopol

Save the post office

EDITOR: The U.S Postal Service has been with us during our fires and now the coronavirus pandemic. It’s time to take action to maintain the Postal Service as an agency that serves 160 million businesses and households every day.

The postmaster general has said without immediate congressional action, the Postal Service will run out of funds to fully operate by September. The president’s solution — raising rates by a factor of four — isn’t reasonable. It would drive away business, and the increased costs would be passed on by businesses to customers.

The Postal Service is the center of a $1.6 trillion mailing industry that employs 7 million private-sector workers. The Postal Service employs 640,000 workers, with more than 100,000 of them veterans many who are disabled. The demise and or privatization of the Postal Service would have a devastating effect on our economy.

The loss of the Postal Service would have a huge impact on rural areas, seniors, veterans and businesses large and small. The Postal Service delivers 1.2 billion prescription drug shipments a year, nearly 4 million every day, and delivers ballots to and from voters in the vote-by-mail program.

Please contact your congressional representatives and senators to demand they include funding for the U.S. Postal Service in the next stimulus legislation.