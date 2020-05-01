PD Editorial: McConnell’s message for states: Drop dead

The coronavirus has produced some colossally bad ideas in Washington — injecting Clorox and forcing meatpackers to risk their health or lose their job, to name two.

But the president isn’t alone on that score. Asked about states struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a boneheaded suggestion of his own: Let them go bust.

“I would certainly be in favor of allowing states to use the bankruptcy route,” the Kentucky Republican said on Hugh Hewitt’s radio program.

State and local governments are on the front line of the battle to tame the coronavirus, scrounging for masks, ventilators and other equipment that Washington failed to provide. They also operate public health programs, provide police and fire protection and, with the economy in freefall, distribute unemployment benefits and food stamps.

Yet the crisis is sapping states’s tax revenue at the same time that it is driving up their costs. California’s budget analyst told lawmakers to expect a $35 billion deficit in the near term, swelling to $85 billion in upcoming fiscal years.

The fiscal side effects ripple out to cities and counties, too. Sonoma County anticipates a $30 million decline in revenue, rivaling shortfalls during the Great Recession, and Santa Rosa is projecting a $20 million budget shortfall.

State and local governments need help, but this isn’t McConnell’s “blue state bail out.”

For starters, all 50 states were in relatively good shape financially before the pandemic — and all of them are in trouble now. A Congressional Research Service report said states had a combined $62 billion in reserves at the end of 2019. Now, they could be facing a combined deficit of $500 billion, Josh Goodman, the state economic development officer at Pew Charitable Trusts, told Vox.

Red states desperately need help, too. Many of them, including McConnell’s home state, rely on subsidies from Washington in normal times. If it weren’t for taxes paid in places like California and New York, they couldn’t have balanced their books before the pandemic. That, senator, is the real “blue state bail out.”

Unlike the federal government, most states are obligated to balance their budgets. They can’t raise taxes with unemployment soaring to levels unseen since the Great Depression. So if they don’t get federal help, the only alternative is to cut spending. That means getting rid of police officers, firefighters, teachers, health care providers and other essential personnel, driving up safety net costs while further depleting tax revenue.

States have made some poor budget choices, most notably failing to fully fund pension promises to public employees. That’s a problem the states must solve, but it isn’t the cause of their present fiscal dilemma.

That isn’t the only problem with McConnell’s proposed solution. States aren’t allowed to seek bankruptcy protection, and cities in many states are barred from filing, too. Even if he could push a change through the Republican-controlled Senate, it’s a near certainty that the Democratic-controlled House wouldn’t go along. Moreover, a wave of defaults by state and local governments would create a financial crisis of immense proportions.

Congress has spent more than $3 trillion to shore up individuals and small and large businesses. It was the responsible thing to do. Allowing the pandemic to crush state and local governments would create more economic upheaval — in red states and blue. Talk about a lousy idea.

