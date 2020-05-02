The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“He’s just messing with the paparazzi.”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“Turns out there’s more than a health benefit to wearing a mask.”
JANICE STITES, Sonoma
“You know how falconers keep their birds calm with hoods? Same idea.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“You have your protective shield, I have mine.”
PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol
“He rides better that way — fewer distractions.”
BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa
“I figure it’s better if he can’t see what groceries actually cost.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor