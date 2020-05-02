Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

May 2, 2020, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“He’s just messing with the paparazzi.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Turns out there’s more than a health benefit to wearing a mask.”

JANICE STITES, Sonoma

“You know how falconers keep their birds calm with hoods? Same idea.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“You have your protective shield, I have mine.”

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“He rides better that way — fewer distractions.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“I figure it’s better if he can’t see what groceries actually cost.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine