The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“He’s just messing with the paparazzi.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Turns out there’s more than a health benefit to wearing a mask.”

JANICE STITES, Sonoma

“You know how falconers keep their birds calm with hoods? Same idea.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“You have your protective shield, I have mine.”

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“He rides better that way — fewer distractions.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“I figure it’s better if he can’t see what groceries actually cost.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor