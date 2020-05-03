Golis: California will go its own way, but how far?

People are starting to notice Gov. Gavin Newsom’s frequent allusions to the “nation-state” of California. The Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez was even moved to ask if it was time to divide up the country, leaving California and its neighbors to go their own way.

After an evening consumed with cable news shows, Lopez wrote: “We are so helplessly, irrevocably divided, it’s time to quit talking about coming together as one and do the only sensible thing.”

In dividing the country, he said, there would be room for the Kingdom of Mar-a-Lago, too.

You don’t have to believe in carving up the country to know that Americans are bitterly divided. Even a pandemic has become fodder for the national shouting match. Once upon a time, a public health emergency would have united Americans in common cause.

In red states, where people imagine themselves to be the last defenders of conservative values, California’s (mostly) liberal politics make it a popular object of derision.

But here’s what you need to know: Red states tend to pay less in federal taxes than they get back in federal largesse, while blue states tend to pay more in taxes than they get back.

This doesn’t stop some red-state politicians from embracing one approach to federal aid when a hurricane strikes Texas and another when there’s a hurricane or a pandemic in New York.

So it was that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell complained about proposed federal aid to states hardest hit by the coronavirus, a “blue state bailout,” his office called it.

McConnell comes from Kentucky, which happens to rank third among states that pay less in federal taxes and get more in return (second if you count per capita taxes and receipts).

These circumstances are not new, but they are confirmed in a new study by the Rockefeller Institute of Government. The study found Kentucky receives $2.41 for every dollar paid in federal taxes. Kentuckians, it turns out, are happy to accept a handout from taxpayers in places with more progressive views.

The New York Times, headquartered in a state that pays far more in federal taxes than it gets in return, was incensed. “Republicans,” the Times asked in an editorial, “who do you think is bailing out your state?”

In identifying California as a nation-state, Newsom said he was speaking to the “scale and scope” of a state larger than 20 others states combined and a state with the fifth-largest economy on Earth. In economic production, California ranks ahead of the United Kingdom, India, France, Brazil and Italy.

Newsom also seemed to be speaking to the willingness of Californians to pursue their own ways of doing things.

While the Trump administration vacillated, state and local governments in California pushed to expand shelter-in-place and social-distancing rules and to advance the availability of tests and protective equipment for health care workers.

Until now, Californians have been OK with paying more taxes than people in Kentucky, but Californians will notice if they are kicked in the teeth for it.

Consider the pseudoconservatives in Kentucky. Or consider Wyoming, which has 578,000 people and two United States senators. California also has two United States senators. They represent 40 million Californians.