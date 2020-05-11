Shelley: Realtors hide a tax hike in initiative

While everybody’s stuck at home waiting for the lockdown to be lifted, this would be a good time to tell you about an initiative set for the Nov. 3 ballot that could sharply raise property taxes for your children if anything happens to you.

Back in 1986, voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 58, which created an exclusion from reassessment for property transferred between parents and children, meaning the property tax bill would stay the same. And then in 1996, voters adopted Proposition 193, a similar exclusion for property transferred between grandparents and grandchildren in the event that the grandchildren’s parents were deceased.

An initiative that would repeal these two constitutional amendments has just qualified for the November ballot. If the measure receives a simple majority of the votes cast, property that is transferred between parents and children, or grandparents and grandchildren, will be reassessed to market value as of the date of transfer.

The initiative, sponsored by the California Association of Realtors, would replace Propositions 58 and 193 with a far more limited exclusion from reassessment — only when the transferred property is used as the principal residence of the person to whom it was transferred, and with a cap on the value that can be excluded.

That’s a radical tax increase. Currently, a principal residence of any value may be transferred between parents and children, and additional property with an assessed value of up to $1 million may also be transferred, all without a reassessment that would trigger an increase in property taxes.

Under Proposition 13, approved by voters in 1978, property is assessed at its fair market value when there is a change of ownership. While it is under the same ownership, there’s a 2% annual cap on increases in the assessed value, no matter how much the market value rises.

If the Realtors’ measure passes, children who inherit their parents’ longtime home will receive a shocking new property tax bill. Unless they can move into the property and use it as their principal residence, they’ll have to pay 1% of the current market value in property taxes, plus all the extra charges for bonds and parcel taxes that have been approved by voters through the years. Those are listed at the bottom of property tax bills, and some are based on assessed value.

The exclusion from reassessment for additional property would go away entirely. Families who own a duplex, rental home or small commercial property, for example, will see that property reassessed to market value as of the date of transfer between parents and children.

Property taxes can be crushing during an economic downturn, because they have to be paid annually as a condition of keeping what you already own. You don’t owe income taxes if you have no income, and you don’t owe sales taxes if you don’t buy anything. But if you own a home or a business property, you owe property taxes regardless of whether you have the ability to pay.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wouldn’t even agree to extend this year’s April 10 deadline for the payment of the second installment of property taxes. Struggling property owners were utterly disregarded in the coronavirus emergency even as extensions and assistance were offered to others hard hit by the crisis.