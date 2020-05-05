Biden: With partisan goggles, we plunge back into the muck

One of my quarantine diversions was revisiting the first season of “Mad Men,” where women in the workplace were sexual playthings and where a young woman’s assay at writing ad copy was so unorthodox that it was, as one ad man marveled, like watching a dog play the piano.

Even 20 years after that era, when I worked in midtown Manhattan at a newsmagazine, the remnants of that sexist world existed. The idea of women writing about world events was still novel. And when I had been interviewed for that job, my future boss asked me to come up to his hotel room, spurring me to go out onto the street and scream in frustration and fear that the job was gone.

So I could not have been more thrilled when #MeToo ripped away the curtain on the murky transgressions and diminishments that women had endured in the droit du seigneur era.

But as with any revolution, there was some overcorrection.

When liberals heralded the idea that all women must be believed, it made me wince. Al Franken was pressured to pack up without a hearing, given a push by Kirsten Gillibrand, who told the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer that while she had not talked to any of her colleague’s accusers, “the women who came forward felt it was sexual harassment. So it was.”

Most Democratic women already considered Brett Kavanaugh guilty of attempted rape as a 17-year-old virgin before he took the stand to defend himself. The eagerness to pin Kavanaugh produced a giddy new environment in which incredible tales, like that of Julie Swetnick, who claimed to have witnessed Kavanaugh at parties with rape lines, were treated as credible.

As Joe Biden said of Christine Blasey Ford, “For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she is talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time.”

To suggest that every woman who alleges a sexual assault is as credible as the next is absurd. The idea that no woman can ever be wrong just hurts women. Half the human race is female. Who has never been lied to by people of both genders? Who has never seen the mesmerizing female psychopaths of film noir?

Democrats always set standards that come back and bite them. They have created a cage of their own making.

In the case of Anita Hill and Blasey, these poised, professorial women were yanked into the public arena and turned into pawns; the women were making charges against conservative Supreme Court nominees whom Democrats and feminists were eager to derail. So it became a preemptory matter of, all women must be believed — when it’s convenient for my side.

The Clintons did great damage on this score, sliming the women who told of sexual encounters with Bill Clinton, with backup from feminists who wanted to keep his progressive policies on women.

Republicans always ruthlessly played to win their preordained outcome. But this belief of convenience has infected both sides of the aisle. Republicans, joined by some disaffected Bernie Sanders supporters, want to push Tara Reade’s recent allegations against Biden because it’s convenient for them to try to make younger voters and suburban women and progressives turn on Biden.