Bouie: Justin Amash can only cause trouble

Justin Amash is running for … president?

On April 28, the congressman from Michigan — a former Republican who backed impeachment charges against President Donald Trump — announced his campaign for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination. If he wins, he’ll be on the November ballot, a prominent third option for Americans who don’t want to reelect Trump but don’t want to put Joe Biden in office either.

Or, as Amash said on Twitter after announcing his campaign:

“This election is too important for Donald Trump or Joe Biden to be running for president. But they have the right to run like anyone else. The answer to bad candidates is not to keep others off the ballot, but rather to give the people honest, practical, and capable alternatives.”

Amash says he believes that there are enough votes for him to win the White House. But while true in the abstract — in theory, there’s nothing to keep a third-party presidential candidate from winning an Electoral College majority — it’s absurd in the context of actually existing American politics. Although third-party candidates have affected the outcome of several presidential elections, no such candidate has ever won and only a handful have ever earned electoral votes.

Our politics are plainly inhospitable to third parties. But the usual answer — that this reflects a failure of will or imagination among voters, or that it’s the result of a constructed “duopoly” — is wrong. The reason for third-party failure is embedded in the structure of our politics. Americans who want more choice at the ballot box — to say nothing of Americans who want a European-style parliamentary democracy — have to change that structure.

The first and most important thing to understand about America’s two-party system is that it grows out of our electoral rules. In fact, that’s true of all party systems. How a democracy votes — as well as how it structures representation and office holding — determines the form and shape of political competition.

In the United States, we select officeholders through single-member districts where the winner only has to have the most votes. The more candidates, the lower the threshold for winning. A party can win office — meaning, it can win all the representation in a district — with a simple plurality of voters.

If you support the next largest party, you’re shut out of power completely. If you belong to the smallest parties, you’ll never win representation. The rational choice, if you want a supporter of your ideas to win office, is to back whichever of the two largest parties comes closest to your views and interests. And you’ll want to try to build a majority to ensure that your coalition always makes it first past the post.

But plurality voting alone doesn’t guarantee a two-party system. Both Canada and Britain vote in similar ways but sustain multiparty systems, albeit ones where two parties are usually dominant. What makes America different is the presidency. When control of the executive is independent of control of the Legislature — and when the election of the executive is also a winner-take-all contest (or, really, 50 different winner-take-all contests) — there is a strong incentive for political actors to channel their energy into one of the two largest parties, and campaign for outright majorities.