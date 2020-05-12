Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Paying the tab

EDITOR: As long as I can remember, Republicans promoted themselves as fiscal conservatives. Somehow that philosophy has been discarded as we now have a $3 trillion deficit at the hands of a Republican president and Senate. We bailed out farmers at a cost of $24 billion. Now we need to come to the aid of many Americans.

The first relief package of $480 billion included loans from the Small Business Administration, and somehow the “brightest and best minds” in charge failed to note that businesses such as the Los Angeles Lakers, valued at $4.4 billion, and the Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, with more than 5,000 employees, qualified for loans, depleting money intended for true small businesses.

In any case, the government doesn’t have that money. We are just printing more money, putting us further into deficit territory. I’m not objecting to helping the needy in a crisis, but I object to incompetence and cronyism.

Is there anyone in our government, executive or legislative branch, who has a real plan on helping the needy and controlling the deficit? Eventually, the tab is going to come due for all of us, including our children and grandchildren.

MARYL LINDAHL

Windsor

Selfish protests

EDITOR: I was saddened when I saw a picture of a woman and two children without masks protesting in Old Courthouse Square with a sign saying, “My Body, My Choice” (“Downtown protest targets restrictions,” May 3). On this sign was a drawing of a crossed-out surgical mask.

This slogan, which has historical significance relating to a woman’s right to make a choice regarding a personal medical procedure, isn’t applicable to a pandemic such as coronavirus. This is obvious. It isn’t just her body and her choice. A person’s reckless or irresponsible behavior with their body could affect everyone’s body and everyone’s choice.

I’m hoping such erroneous thinking is just ignorance and demonstrates not understanding the science and the seriousness of how the coronavirus can spread. Unfortunately, I think it’s more likely most of the people protesting health restrictions are well-informed regarding current coronavirus information. They either choose not to believe or just don’t care. How selfish.

MARCIA BUSSMAN CLAYBURG

Santa Rosa

Open the libraries

EDITOR: Calling all bibliophiles. Please put your books down for a minute. We are being too quiet. Let us rise up and start screaming, “We want our libraries opened.”

MARY JENKINS

Santa Rosa

Difficult choices ahead

EDITOR: As virologists and other scientists round off the corners of mystery to reveal the clarity of what humanity has in store, we may be drawing closer to our end rather than our recovery. That is, once we’re satisfied that we’re fully knowledgeable scientifically, we’ll suddenly find ourselves compelled to think — rather than just feel — our way out of an intense philosophical paradox. It’s a scene that relies not on kind and gentle instincts, but rather on the instincts of a psychopath. Philosophy professors like to administer such paradoxes to their students for the intellectual challenge.

Generally, only a psychopath is comfortable making a decision he’s certain will snuff out the lives of a few to save the lives of many. But it may not necessarily seem to most people that ending the lives of tens of thousands of people in the near future could possibly result in saving billions of lives in a slightly more distant future. That’s why it’s a paradox, a conundrum, a vexing problem.

If brutally difficult decisions fail to be made, world economies will crumble. Hundreds of millions or even billions of people will die of starvation. Chaos will overtake all of humanity’s previous life choices that now allow so many people to stay alive on Earth at one time.

DAVE KASTER

Santa Rosa

Another dark age

EDITOR: Humans seem to progress in a cyclic fashion. For humans, the Dark Ages represented a regression from what had gone before. The Renaissance was a reemergence into the light as it were.

We seem to be teetering on the brink of another dark age, a regression from knowledge and intellectual thought. We say we value education, but many of us refuse to accept the inconvenient truths uncovered by those who have dedicated their careers to certain areas of study.

I am thinking about anti-vaxers, climate change deniers and epidemic “hoaxers.” These folks are willing to believe unproven conspiracy theories and fringe theories largely spewed from nonprofessionals because it fits in with their paradigm or suits their needs.

What stuns me is how many of these folks are out there, including our president.

RICHARD A DURR

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.