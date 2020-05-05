Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Negotiating at gunpoint

EDITOR: Donald Trump encouraged Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to “make a deal” with protesters armed with assault rifles and attempting to gain entry to the floor of the Michigan House at the state Capitol (“Whitmer extends state of emergency,” Saturday). I guess he doesn’t know that it’s a cardinal rule that you don’t negotiate with terrorists.

ERIC NEEL

Cloverdale

Coastal access

EDITOR: Here’s a thought. Since the county is paying to have personnel guard the parks and coast, why don’t they just limit the number of cars and people allowed to enter? Allow, say, 25% of the usual capacity. Also, designate all hiking trails as one-way and stagger the entry in five-minute intervals.

PETER CODDING

Santa Rosa

Sinking oil prices

EDITOR: Refreshing news: For the first time in history, the price of oil dipped below zero in late April. For those of us who have felt impotent to do anything about a changing climate, hogtied as we are by our demand for fossil fuels, it’s reassuring to see investors, for once, noticing that oil is indeed less valuable than the food we eat.

The move does something else. It shows that we can cut our global consumption of oil considerably — we just need the collective impetus to do so.

A critic asserts that while this is true now, our dependency will return as soon as our communities resume normal activities. Perhaps. But this pandemic is more than just a hard stop on our economy, it’s a confrontation of systemic hazards we’ve collectively accepted. Our mistaken priorities chain us to a polluting fossil fuel industry, barring us from shifting our infrastructure toward genuinely sustainable options.

Beyond our dependency on fossil fuels, a far more insidious villain is the illusion that we can do nothing to change these structures. We must change our priorities and embrace a new ethic in lockstep with each other.

STEPHANIE BEARD

Santa Rosa

Public tantrums

EDITOR: I often think of our president as a toddler having a temper tantrum. And it’s how I look at the people downtown demonstrating to stop pandemic precautions (Downtown protest targets restrictions,” Sunday). This isn’t just a flu. It behaves much differently in the body. More lethal.

We are indebted to Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sonoma County’s public health officer, Sundari Mase, who have the courage and wisdom to set the rules. Go online to see New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof’s video of the “young doctor fighting for his life” as a reminder of how hard it is for our bodies to fight this.

And please stop the selfish demonstrations and honor the protective orders.

DONNA BLEY

Santa Rosa

Oversight needed

EDITOR: Your April 26 editorial was spot on (“COVID-19 should not cause death of government review”). There should be huge questions about the $25 million going to the Kennedy Center for the Arts, cash flowing into NPR, PBS and a number of other recipients. Who let huge businesses (like a certain steak house chain) soak up the money that was needed for mom-and-pop stores and restaurants?

Where was Congress when the vote came up to approve the stimulus? Did any of them read the legislation before voting on it? Did any of them have a spine to say “no” to the pork. Nope. So, once again, taxpayers will bear the consequences.