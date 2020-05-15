Friday’s Letters to the Editor

Putting seniors at risk

EDITOR: What would you say if you heard California is offering $1,000 to nursing homes and assisted living facilities to accept patients who have tested positive for COVID-19? Fake news? Unbelievable? Well, it’s true.

Our state government is providing financial incentives to put the people who have been hit hardest by the disease at even greater risk. Details are posted on state Department of Social Services website (search for “PIN 20-17-ASC”).

This is happening while all citizens, regardless of risk, are told to shelter in place and countless livelihoods have been destroyed because of forced business closures. Thank you, Gov. Gavin Newsom and our other elected and unelected officials responsible for “managing” the state’s response to the pandemic.

SUSIE ALBRECHT

Guerneville

Maskless senators

EDITOR: If you think that the executive branch of government has a monopoly on hubris, ignorance, vanity and disregard for others, think again. I just read that some of the senators were removing their masks to speak (“Government experts paint bleak picture of pandemic,” Wednesday).

Don’t they know that aside from sneezing, coughing and singing loudly, speaking is the most effective way to broadcast germs, especially in an enclosed environment, and that prolonged time in that type of situation greatly increases the risk of infection?

Last I heard, the House of Representatives was learning how to function effectively using Zoom. I shudder at what must be the incredibly low bar for the, ahem, Senate Intelligence Committee.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

A double standard

EDITOR: I read the letter about Joe Biden “leering at and touching” women as depicted on a Jon Stewart clip from 2015 (“Stop Joe Biden,” Sunday). Stewart’s comments and selection of clips made it appear as if Biden is in a constant whirlwind of inappropriately touching women and children. I’m getting pretty tired of the double standard between Republicans and Democrats.

Biden is too touchy, feely and acknowledges it, apologizes for it and says he’ll try to change, to do better. Donald Trump is a sexual predator, brags about it and gets defended by most of his GOP toadies.

I grew up in the same era as Biden, when the standard was me being told to “go hug Grandpa” or “give your uncle a hug,” and I suspect the look on my face was the same as some of those girls in the Jon Stewart clip.

I imagine Biden grew up with the same mindset, and is trying to change behavior of 70-plus years. Trump sees nothing wrong in his behavior, is enabled by the spineless GOP and does nothing to change. Biden apologizes and tries to change. Ever hear Trump apologize?

ANNETTE FLACHMAN

Windsor

Forests and climate

EDITOR: Thank you for covering the role our Sonoma County forests play in sequestering carbon (“Redwoods called buffer against climate change,” May 4). We have a unique opportunity to combat climate change and greenhouse gas emissions by insisting on protection for our valuable forestlands in the Gualala and Russian River watersheds.

Kudos to Save the Redwoods League and the Conservation Fund for setting aside areas of old growth redwoods in the Gualala watershed. These organizations join our local Friends of Gualala River in recognizing the value of second-growth redwoods in storing carbon as well as providing habitat for endangered species of fish, wildlife and plants.