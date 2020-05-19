Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Practicing safety

EDITOR: In December, I retired after 46 years of practicing dentistry. The first 10 or so of those years were spent being a “wet-finger” dentist — not wearing gloves or a mask. The AIDS crisis changed all that. We soon learned that our only way through it was to practice “universal precautions” — wearing gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment, and assuming that everyone was potentially infectious.

This wasn’t without some difficulty on my part. The loss of tactile sensation, the constant fogging of my glasses under my mask, etc. were annoying and frustrating. On more than one occasion I tore off my gloves in the middle of a procedure so that I could more accurately feel what I was doing. But I got used to it over time, and I spent the next 35 years practicing in a manner that was safe for my patients, my staff and for me.

So given that we’re all looking forward to wearing masks all the time, let me say how important it is for them to be worn properly — that is, covering the mouth and nose. I know how uncomfortable this can be at first. But you’ll get used to it, too. And we’ll all be healthier and safer for it.

JAMES A. ABBOTT

Santa Rosa

Combine bus systems

EDITOR: Although I wasn’t living in Sonoma County when Measure M was passed, the goal was to widen Highway 101 from Windsor to the Marin County border, and it has been a big success as we await the final road construction to finish. So, yes, extending Measure M is a good idea, but not now. Wait until 2022 (“Any tax measure will be a tough sell in November,” Editorial, Thursday). Plus, it isn’t totally set what the money will go for, although there is a proposed breakdown.

One thing that Sonoma County could do is to combine the bus systems of Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and Petaluma. That would save on overhead for management, administration, finance and scheduling. Take the savings and put them back into more bus service.

This is the only county in the Bay Area that has this type of setup. Alameda and Contra Costa counties merged their bus systems back in the 20th century. And $6 million for all three bus systems was received from the federal government in the CARES Act, but can all three bus systems survive on their own?

ANDREW SMITH

Santa Rosa

The apprentice

EDITOR: Donald Trump is treating the presidency liked it’s another season of “The Apprentice” TV show. He’s more concerned about his ratings than he is about American lives being lost to COVID-19.

On “The Apprentice,” he played a successful businessman on TV, even though he isn’t one in real life. Thanks to producer Mark Burnett, his ratings were good. Now he’s playing a president on TV, but he doesn’t really act like one, and the results will be more like his business career. He’s going to bankrupt the country.

Taking a cue from “The Apprentice,” in November the American people will wag a finger at Trump and tell him, “You’re fired.”

ROB SINGLETON