Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Beaches still closed

EDITOR: The new “access” to coastal parks is still no access for anyone but a select few residents basically in Bodega Bay and Jenner (“County expands opening of parks,” Wednesday). Walk or bike in? Sonoma isn’t Ventura County or Orange County. Bodega Bay and Jenner have less than 1,100 people combined. This does nothing to change our coastal access.

Time restrictions are a great idea, but county residents should be able to drive in during these limited times. I have never seen a crowd before 11 a.m. on our coast. Let county residents make their way to the shoreline now with restrictions.

RICHARD BUTLER

Healdsburg

Lacking urgency

EDITOR: Where is the urgency from county leadership? Dr. Sundari Mase, the public health officer, took two days to prepare a boilerplate addendum document to repeat what the governor declared on Tuesday (“Push to speed up reopening,” Thursday). Meanwhile, Napa County already submitted a complete variance application to the state.

Sonoma County needs a variance today, not in the weeks ahead. Every business that can assure a safe operation needs to be allowed to open today, not in the weeks ahead. Every unemployed person who is permitted to work needs to be back at work today, not in the weeks ahead.

Most every county employee is getting paid whether they’re working or not, while thousands of residents are unemployed. We implore our county leadership to use these assets and get our variance application submitted to the governor within hours, not days or weeks.

BRIAN LING

Windsor

Outdoor activities

EDITOR: Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County public health officer, should be commended for her actions minimizing the spread of COVID-19 to two current ICU cases. Her original guidelines wisely encouraged outdoor activity at parks and beaches for mental and physical health.

Regrettably, decision-makers overreacted to media-hyped photos of people enjoying the beaches, by closing coastal access and restricting parks to only the privileged few. Such decisions should be justified based solely on scientific evidence.

A study of more than 1,000 cases identified only one outdoor incident and concluded that infections are far more likely to spread among people in confined spaces indoors where 99.9% of the cases occurred. Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, recommends that parks reopen for outdoor activities and restaurants offer dining outside because there is a low risk of the disease spreading in the open air.

A hospitalization crisis has been averted in Sonoma County because most residents have acted responsibly and have earned the right to be trusted with less-restrictive guidelines. In addition to allowing golf, public facilities should be reopened for swimmers, walkers, bikers, tennis and pickleball players to benefit from exercise so essential to our health.

PHILIP YOUNG

Santa Rosa

The wrong message

EDITOR: OK, Sonoma County allowed clothing stores to open, with strict guidelines for safety. Did anyone else see the irony of the page photo on May 9 of a Healdsburg shop owner, not wearing a mask, with arms open, “welcoming” a customer who drove three hours to shop? What message does it send to our medical authorities and to those merchants still unable to open their doors or to anyone else trying to follow the guidelines?