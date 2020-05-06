Subscribe

Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
May 6, 2020, 12:05AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Separate and unequal

EDITOR: Since the Sonoma County health department doesn’t respond to questions from local taxpayers, and neither do the members of the Board of Supervisors, I pose this question in hopes that The Press Democrat can get an answer. County parks are closed to anyone who can’t walk or bike to the parks, but people are allowed to drive to golf courses all around the county. Why the differentiation?

For example, what is different about driving to and then parking at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma versus driving to and then parking at Tolay Park in Petaluma? The decision seems arbitrary and appears to exist because of political pressure applied through an organized campaign by golfers.

FRED ADAM

Petaluma

Pandemic platitudes

EDITOR: These are unprecedented times, reminiscent of the Old Testament plagues. Not only do we have to deal with the possibility of contracting COVID-19, we must attempt to survive the seemingly endless platitudes broadcast by the electronic media.

How many times do we have to be told “you’re not alone,” “we are here with you,” “we are all in this together,” “we are one day closer” and “the next two weeks will be the worst” (said every other day for a month).

“Stay Sonoma Strong” is getting a little long in the tooth, don’t you think? The mixed messages of “rally around together,” countered by “maintain social distancing” — a pretty neat trick if you can do it. And in the background of each message, a sad piece of music is softly played. I don’t know if I want to cry or throw my radio through my television screen.

How about some John Phillip Sousa marches? Or big band tunes that got this country through World War II?

Folks, this too will pass (another platitude). The researchers will find how out to take care of this scourge. “We are going to have a ‘new normal.’ ” Don’t count on that too much. We are resilient, we are Americans, this is what we do.

ART HACKWORTH

Petaluma

Trump’s self-promotion

EDITOR: In our mail, we received the ultimate example of self-promotion. It was a notification letter about the direct stimulus deposit that we were already aware of. I took particular notice of the following items. First and foremost was a prominent signature at the bottom of the page. Since we weren’t getting a check, I am sure the sender wanted to make sure even those not receiving a printed check got to see his signature.

Second, the letter was sent first class, an expensive waste to tell us what we already knew. We are all paying for his self-promotion. Additionally, it was delivered by the same U.S. Postal Service he insulted.

Lastly, one side is in English, the other in Spanish. This would appear to be a desperate attempt to appeal to a demographic group he has maligned continuously in the past.

It is sad, in these times, this man sits in the same White House that past great men occupied.

JOHN BERTRAM

Santa Rosa

PG&E settlement

EDITOR Many of you know my wife, Lynette, and I as hosts of Cricklewood restaurant in Larkfield, which I opened in 1976. We were blessed with many regular customer (lots became friends) and a marvelous staff. As you are aware, Cricklewood burned to the ground on Oct. 9, 2017, along with our living quarters above it.

Lynette and I were lucky to escape with our two cats and two cars. We were taken in by friends. Later we were fortunate to receive one of the first five cottages from Homes for Sonoma. It’s considerably smaller than our previous living quarters but, at 480 square feet, comfortable, especially since we had no stuff.

Our blessings continued when contacted by a regular customer, Monty Hansen, and his law partner Roy Miller, who linked their firm with Mikal Watts, who headed the local fire survivor lawsuit against PG&E. We voted to support his suggested settlement.

I urge fellow fire survivors, to contact Hansen & Miller before the May 15 deadline and join in voting to accept PG&E’s offer so we can have closure.

MICHAEL O’BRIEN

Windsor

Conservative hypocrisy

EDITOR: Jonah Goldberg’s Saturday column is a good example of how right-wingers cynically use liberal arguments they don’t believe to influence public opinion (“The burden of proof is on Biden”).

Using Joe Biden’s own words, Goldberg argues that Biden must disprove that he sexually assaulted a woman 27 years ago, because we should assume her claims are true. Of course, Goldberg is being shamelessly hypocritical, as Trump-style conservativism so often is, because he no more believes that argument than the man in the moon, and he would hotly rebut it if applied to Donald Trump, whose history of sexism and harassing women is undeniable.

But there is a brainless army of conservative dittoheads who will echo this claim, and amazingly uninformed voters will swallow it. Liberal purists will help them by arguing Goldberg has a point and refusing to vote for Biden. Goldberg’s column is election manipulation — gaming the system no differently than what the Russians did to get Trump elected in 2016. God Bless America — we certainly need it.

HUGH HELM

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine