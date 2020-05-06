Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Separate and unequal

EDITOR: Since the Sonoma County health department doesn’t respond to questions from local taxpayers, and neither do the members of the Board of Supervisors, I pose this question in hopes that The Press Democrat can get an answer. County parks are closed to anyone who can’t walk or bike to the parks, but people are allowed to drive to golf courses all around the county. Why the differentiation?

For example, what is different about driving to and then parking at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma versus driving to and then parking at Tolay Park in Petaluma? The decision seems arbitrary and appears to exist because of political pressure applied through an organized campaign by golfers.

FRED ADAM

Petaluma

Pandemic platitudes

EDITOR: These are unprecedented times, reminiscent of the Old Testament plagues. Not only do we have to deal with the possibility of contracting COVID-19, we must attempt to survive the seemingly endless platitudes broadcast by the electronic media.

How many times do we have to be told “you’re not alone,” “we are here with you,” “we are all in this together,” “we are one day closer” and “the next two weeks will be the worst” (said every other day for a month).

“Stay Sonoma Strong” is getting a little long in the tooth, don’t you think? The mixed messages of “rally around together,” countered by “maintain social distancing” — a pretty neat trick if you can do it. And in the background of each message, a sad piece of music is softly played. I don’t know if I want to cry or throw my radio through my television screen.

How about some John Phillip Sousa marches? Or big band tunes that got this country through World War II?

Folks, this too will pass (another platitude). The researchers will find how out to take care of this scourge. “We are going to have a ‘new normal.’ ” Don’t count on that too much. We are resilient, we are Americans, this is what we do.

ART HACKWORTH

Petaluma

Trump’s self-promotion

EDITOR: In our mail, we received the ultimate example of self-promotion. It was a notification letter about the direct stimulus deposit that we were already aware of. I took particular notice of the following items. First and foremost was a prominent signature at the bottom of the page. Since we weren’t getting a check, I am sure the sender wanted to make sure even those not receiving a printed check got to see his signature.

Second, the letter was sent first class, an expensive waste to tell us what we already knew. We are all paying for his self-promotion. Additionally, it was delivered by the same U.S. Postal Service he insulted.

Lastly, one side is in English, the other in Spanish. This would appear to be a desperate attempt to appeal to a demographic group he has maligned continuously in the past.

It is sad, in these times, this man sits in the same White House that past great men occupied.

JOHN BERTRAM

Santa Rosa

PG&E settlement

EDITOR Many of you know my wife, Lynette, and I as hosts of Cricklewood restaurant in Larkfield, which I opened in 1976. We were blessed with many regular customer (lots became friends) and a marvelous staff. As you are aware, Cricklewood burned to the ground on Oct. 9, 2017, along with our living quarters above it.