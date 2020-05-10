Subscribe

Sunday’s Letters t the Editor

May 10, 2020, 12:15AM
Objecting to success

EDITOR: I’m stunned to read the dismal arguments by the anti-sheltering protesters (“Downtown protest targets restrictions,” May 3). Signs such as “Sonoma County has 248 cases — it’s not an epidemic” or “The curve is flat — now open up!” show a level of ignorance that would make Homer Simpson blush.

The epidemic is being slowed by the very policies these buffoons are protesting against. Since when was it a good idea to stop doing something that is working so well in a time of crisis? Perhaps they could move to Georgia. They’d certainly get little required sheltering and COVID-19 infection rates almost three times as high as in California.

Our curve is flat in Sonoma County because of clear, aggressive policies by our health leaders and a willingness to support those policies by the vast majority of citizens. Let’s keep it that way.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

SMART budget cuts

EDITOR: Cuts in service. Cuts in amenities. Cuts in staff. One thing we don’t hear about is cuts in management. How much of SMART’s budget goes straight to the top (“SMART to cut service, staff,” Thursday)? How much do their salaries and perks cost? Reducing some management positions and cutting salaries up top would probably free up quite a bit more money than they’d care to admit. In a time when people of all walks of life are taking pay cuts, maybe it’s time to make some real cuts at SMART.

DILLON CROSSMAN

Santa Rosa

Stop Joe Biden

EDITOR: I just watched a Jon Stewart clip from 2015 showing Joe Biden leering at and touching the female family members, including children, of people being sworn into the Senate. The victims were clearly uncomfortable. It was a truly sickening spectacle. If he behaves this way when he knows he’s being photographed, I can only imagine what he is doing behind closed doors.

Biden wasn’t my first choice among the Democratic primary candidates, but I was willing to support him as the lesser of two evils. Not anymore. I’ve been an active Democrat all my life, but I will not vote for creepy “Uncle Joe.” Not even if it means another four years of Donald Trump.

No point in exchanging one sleaze bag for another, especially if it illustrates that there is no difference between Democrats and Republicans after all. If Democrats claim to represent any sort of moral high ground, we must oppose Biden as president. I, for one, will be supporting someone with integrity. Or no one.

STEPHANIE ADAMS

Petaluma

Time to roll

EDITOR: Have we had enough? The people of the United States should use common sense to work and live our lives instead of being treated like lab animals — brought on by officials who still get a paycheck, dictating what is an essential business or not. Sonoma County is not New York City. Let’s get the United States rolling again. If not, the 1930s might look like a cake walk. Massive depression ring a bell?

CHARLIE BECK

Bodega Bay

Add a warning

EDITOR: President Donald Trump likes group pictures with no masks in sight. He himself has professed he chooses not to wear a mask, and he never does as far as I know. But before you think these images portray what should be normal behavior for you and me, think again. You are seeing a fiction.

As reported by the Hill early in April, “Any person ‘in close proximity’ to President Trump or Vice President Pence will be tested for the novel coronavirus.” In addition, the president and vice president are checked for COVID-19 on a regular basis themselves.

The president knows that if he and the others are seen not wearing masks, the public will, at least subconsciously, think things are getting better, and as a result, they should start to resume more normal behaviors. This is something he has previously encouraged through tweets to protesters, saying they should demand liberation.

Because we can’t take the precautions Trump does, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should require a warning to accompany all such group images just as the Food and Drug Administration does on cigarette packages: “WARNING: Gathering in unmasked groups may be hazardous to your health.”

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

A month of Sundays

EDITOR: It’s been a month of Sundays here in Windsor.

As an artist who works from home, sheltering in place hasn’t been much of a change. The neighbors’ cars I used to see parked in front of my house on Saturdays and Sundays are now there every day. Far fewer cars enter and leave my cul-de-sac. Without the droning hum of car engines, the mornings and evenings are much quieter.

The neighbors still go for walks at the same times every day. Bike riding has increased. Maybe, waiting in limbo as they are, people feel they are getting somewhere faster on a bicycle than on foot.

People are waiting for something to happen — an all-clear, a vaccine or a minor revolution they can join against the inconvenience of enduring self-solitude and physical isolation. Something.

The world is quieter without the buzzing, mindless pursuit of industry and distraction, the clatter of pushing, ever faster, into an unknown future. Without the assault of toxins, the world is cleaner. A cleaner quieter world invites thought. And hope for a better future.

Under these circumstances, I could go for observing a year of Sundays, a decade of Sundays or a century of Sundays.

Amen.

BRENT E. ANDERSON

Windsor

